What time will Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 episode 6 air on Starz? Release date, plot and more explored

Episode 6 of season 2 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan will air on Starz on Sunday, September 18 at 9 pm ET/PT. It will mark Kanan's first face-off with what his future holds for him.

The sixth episode, titled It's a Business, Man, will follow Raq's realization that her team will have to work together to maintain secrecy and safety, especially after what transpired in episode 5. Kanan could be formally introduced to the business now that he has had his part of the experience on the streets.

The series, created by Sascha Penn, follows the events that transpired prior to the Power series, which in turn deals with Kanan Stark's entry into the business of drugs and dealing. It is the second spin-off of the Starz show Power.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming episode 6 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 6: Everything you need to know

Episode 6 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, titled It's a Business, Man, hints at things going dirty and awry in the Queens. Raq and the Italians might engage in frequent and direct face-offs from this point onwards. At this juncture, Raq might need Unique's help, according to a preview of episode 6.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Raq assures everyone they need to follow orders and keep working as planned. Kanan takes on more responsibility, but things go awry when he runs into neighborhood kids, and Lou feels the pressure in his partnership with Crown."

Written by Penn along with Courtney A. Kemp, episode 6 will take up from the fifth episode where Raq buried the body of an inspector at Catskills with Kanan's help, whom she took under the pretext of camping. The mother-son duo were tailed and attacked by two men from the Italian gang, Jimmy and Dominic, but they made it out.

The show features actors Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark, Patina Miller as Raq, Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox, London Brown as Marvin, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, Omar Epps as Detective Howard, and Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou as the leading cast. The show is narrated by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, who first played Kanan in Power.

The series is executively produced by Courtney A. Kemp, 50 Cent, Sasha Penn, Rob Hardy, Kevin Fox, Danielle De Jesus, Chris Salek, Mark Canton, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich.

What happened in episode 5 of season 2 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan ?

The fifth episode witnessed Raq take Kanan to Catskills to bury the body of an inspector. They were tracked down by two members of the Italian gang, Jimmy and Dominic. While they only wanted Raq, Dominic is a racist who did not want to spare Kanan either, especially after he watched him flirt with a white girl.

Thanks to Raq, she and her son managed to escape an untoward situation unscathed. But that was not close to satisfaction, since Raq had no clue about the attack. She was caught off-guard despite holding a vantage point. Kanan watched his mother and learned about the trade, which could have been a result of the conversation between him and his mother about taking over the trade.

Meanwhile, Jukebox rekindles her relationship with her mother and sings at a church, giving her best live performance ever. It remains to be seen where her talent will take her, especially after her father Marvin finds out.

Things between Lou-Lou and Crown are also not smooth anymore, especially after the former found out about Crown and Jessica. It will be interesting to see how these parallel storylines will converge and contribute to the larger fight between Raq and the Italians in Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Viewers can catch the first three episodes of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starz and Starz app.

