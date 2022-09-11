What time will Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 episode 5 air on Starz? Details explored (Spoilers)

Heading towards the halfway point of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2, one can say that things seem quite heated up in the on-going season of the American crime drama.

The 10-part Season 2, which premiered earlier in August, is all set to close in on its halfway point with episode 5 all prepped to air this Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Starz.

The on-going season revolves around Raq (Patina Miller) who takes charge of the drug business in the city as her son (MeKai Curtis) escapes. The official synopsis of Season 2 reads:

"Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past. Kanan searches for the truth while Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory."

Helmed by Sascha Penn, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, is set in the 1990s, and follows Kanan Stark as he enters the drug market in his formative years. The critically acclaimed show first premiered in 2021.

That being said, let's explore other details of the upcoming episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 5: There might be a catastrophe looming on the horizon

Episode 5, titled What Happens in the Catskills, is set in the mountains, and this change of scene might just help the characters and interested fans sitting in front of their screens.

Raq appears to have planned something akin to a vacation with the straightforward goal of reuniting with her son Kanan. She presumably realizes by now that achieving this won't be as simple as it once was, particularly considering all of the chaos surrounding her family.

Meanwhile, Crown and Lou's situation continues to worsen as detective Shannon Burke delves deeper into Howard's life.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Raq focuses on mother-son bonding with Kanan in the Catskills, but they're interrupted when business follows them. Crown disrespects Lou, bringing their simmering beef to a boil. Burke digs into Howard's personal life."

Fans will probably see Burke's narrative come to a very horrible conclusion. Simply said, it seems like a catastrophe is about to break out and trigger a wide range of issues. Perhaps that's what we should have anticipated, considering that this universe likes to brag about being tumultuous and surprising.

However, one thing that remains assured is that with the midway point nearing, things will unavoidably continue to escalate in the show.

About Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 cast

The show's main cast includes actors MeKai Curtis as Kanan Stark, Patina Miller as Raq, Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox, London Brown as Marvin, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, Omar Epps as Detective Howard, and Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, who initially played Kanan in Power, now serves as the narrator.

However, significant adjustments were made to the Season 2 cast: Antonio Ortiz's character Shawn will likely play a more prominent part this season, while Hailey Kilgore's character LaVerne "Jukebox" Ganner will likely not return after dying in season 1.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 5 premieres on Starz this Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

