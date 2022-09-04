What time will Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 episode 4 air on Starz? Release date, plot and more explored

Power Book III: Raising Kanan will get more personal with episode 4 of season 2 that will be released on Sunday, September 4 at 9 pm ET/PT. It is the second spin-off of the Starz show Power.

The series, created by Sascha Penn, follows the events that transpired prior to the Power series, which in turn deals with Kanan Stark's entry into the business of drugs and dealing.

The fourth episode, titled Pay the Toll, will focus on Kanan and Raq reaching an understanding. Meanwhile, Famous gets some help from Crown in settling down. Unique is questioned by Burke in connection with Howard's shooting incident.

Read on to learn more about episode 4 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 4: Everything you need to know

Episode 4 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, titled Pay the Toll, hints at a double meaning with Raq's expansion of her business, as well as the price she has to pay to gain superiority in the drug game—her family.

The official synopsis of the latest episode reads:

"Kanan and Jukebox search for answers in family matters. When Raq's push into new territory is stalled, she proposes a meeting. Crown helps Famous get settled. Still investigating Howard's shooting, Burke questions Unique."

It is written by Penn along with Courtney A. Kemp and is directed by Monty DeGraff. Taking from episode 3, Sleeping Dogs, which witnessed the kidnapping of Juliana, and obstacles in Raq's expansion of business at a time when Howard returns to Kanan's life, episode 4 can be expected to heighten the personal and professional tensions in Raq's life.

The show features actors Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark, Patina Miller as Raq, Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox, London Brown as Marvin, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, Omar Epps as Detective Howard, and Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou as the leading cast. The show is narrated by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, who first played Kanan in Power.

The series is executively produced by Courtney A. Kemp, 50 Cent, Sasha Penn, Rob Hardy, Kevin Fox, Danielle De Jesus, Chris Salek, Mark Canton, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich.

What happened in episode 3 of season 2 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan?

The third episode began with Juliana getting kidnapped by Unique, whose business has already plummeted with his partners changing sides and clearing the stash house, leaving nothing for Raq to bank on.

Raq, on the other hand, is suspicious of Juliana being kidnapped since the door to the stash house was locked and there were no signs of forced entry. Her larger concerns, however, include the delay in the delivery of the product to Baisley and the newest territory that she has her eyes on - Jersey.

Meanwhile, Kanan and Famous took to the streets to make some money. Raq's son also went on to replace Famous' unsellable tapes with his mother's drugs. The two friends ended up earning enough to get Famous an apartment with Crown Camacho's help.

Crown also offered Raq the opportunity to invest in his record label - a credible way to clean up her money after Lou Lou's disappointing stint on the streets and ghosting her later. However, their deal gets interrupted by an important phone call to Raq.

The face-off took place between Raq and Unique after the latter asked Wortell to set up a meeting with Raq. With her workers and her stash in Unique's control, Raq agreed reluctantly and arrived at the rendezvous with Lou Lou and Marvin. Contrary to expectations, Unique wanted out of the race and struck a deal with Raq to not bother him in return for his exit.

It will be interesting to look out for new challenges that will come in Raq's way with Unique's exit, apart from having to deal with Howard - the father to her son, Kanan.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 4 of season 2 will premiere on Starz and Starz app on Sunday.

Viewers can catch the first three episodes of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starz and Starz app.

