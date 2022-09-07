The Serpent Queen season 1 cast list: Samantha Morton and others to star in Starz show

The Serpent Queen, a brand new historical drama, is gearing up for release on Starz. Following the story of the despicable Catherine de Medici, a queen in the French court who was not to be crossed, the eight-episode series is coming soon this Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Starring Samantha Morton in the titular role, the series is executive produced by Justin Haythe, who will be joined by Stacie Passon as the director of the series premiere.

The Serpent Queen follows the story of a commoner named Catherine who was married into royalty due to her uncle's efforts. Arranged to be married to Prince Henry of the French Court, little did young Catherine know that the man she was in love with was having an affair with a lady in waiting who was twice his age. Spurred by the betrayal, Catherine must now use cruelty and cunning to claw her way into power.

The Serpent Queen boasts of an ensemble cast. Read on to learn more about who stars in the Starz series.

Cast list of The Serpent Queen explored

Samantha Morton as Catherine de Medici

Samantha Morton has been cast as the central character in the historical series. She will play the older version of the character of the ruthless Catherine de Medici, who fought against all odds and resorted to cunning and cruelty to rise as one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history. The biographical drama will follow her story and see her rise to power as she overcomes her enemies and resorts to cruel means to secure her position.

Morton kickstarted her acting career with a bunch of interesting roles in British television. She guest-starred in series like Soldier Soldier, Cracker, Peak Practice, and Band of Gold. She has also acted in lead roles in a number of movies, including Emma (1996), Jane Eyre (1997), and Under the Skin (1997).

Her role in the Woody Allen movie Sweet and Lowdown earned her nominations for the Academy Award and the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress. Samantha Morton is a versatile actress who has acted in a diverse range of movies like Minority Report (2002), Longford (2006), Control (2007), and Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007). She was recently cast as Alpha in The Walking Dead.

Liv Hill as a young Catherine de Medici

Liv Hill portrays the younger version of Morton's character. Liv plays the role of young Catherine who came from nothing but was guided by her uncle Pope Clement to marry into royalty. She will mostly appear in flashbacks in the series.

British actress Liv Hill, who has been acting since 2017, is relatively new to the entertainment industry. Previously, Hill had been cast in some diverse roles in the BBC mini-series Three Girls, Jellyfish, The Little Stranger, The Fight, and Elizabeth is Missing.

Other cast members

Apart from the two actresses who play the lead role of Catherine, The Serpent Queen stars the following actors in different characters in the series.

Amrita Acharia as Aabis

Enzo Cilenti as Cosimo Ruggeri

Barry Atsma as Montmorency

Nicholas Burns as Antoine de Bourbon

Danny Kirrane as Louis de Bourbon

Sennia Nanua as Rahima

Beth Goddard as Antoinette de Guise

Antonia Clarke as Mary, Queen of Scots

George Jaques as Francis II

Charles Dance as Pope Clement VII

Ludivine Sagnier as Diane de Poitiers

Catch The Serpent Queen coming soon on Starz.

Edited by Susrita Das