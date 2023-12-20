Kate Winslet’s The Regime: Release date, trailer, and more

The Regime is a miniseries featuring the stunning Kate Winslet as she dons a new role in this upcoming political drama. Directed by Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal) and Jessica Hobbs, the limited series will be released on HBO and its streaming service Max on March 3, 2024.

The Regime was earlier titled The Palace, and the plot is set "within the palace walls of a modern European, authoritarian regime." The narrative is acutely aware of the impending collapse of this regime as the chancellor (Kate Winslet) gives it all to keep it afloat.

Kate Winslet stars as the country's authoritarian Chancellor, with Matthias Schoenaerts playing her right-hand man. Viewers highly anticipate the political drama, and from the looks of the trailer, it will very likely keep up to their expectations.

The Regime Release Date and Time across time zones

A poster for the upcoming series (Image via HBO)

Films and television series on HBO and Max generally release in the USA at 3 a.m. ET. It can be expected that The Regime will also be released on the streaming service simultaneously with other releases.

The release date for this political drama has been confirmed as March 3, 2024. The limited series reportedly has six parts, and it will also air on Sky and NOW TV in the UK, with an exact release yet to be confirmed.

Here is the exact release date and time for the series across different time zones in the world:

United States: 12 am PT/ 3 am ET on March 3, 2024

Australia: 5 pm AEST on March 3, 2024

Canada: 3 am EST on March 3, 2024

Japan: 4 pm JST on March 3, 2024

South Korea: 4 pm KST on March 3, 2024

India: 12.30 pm IST on March 3, 2024

Mexico: 2 am CDT on March 3, 2024

The Regime: Kate Winslet stars as an authoritarian Chancellor, as seen in the trailer

With Matthias Schoenaerts as her right-hand man, Kate Winslet plays the autocratic chancellor of a fictional nation, as shown in the trailer. The Chancellor, who is trying to maintain her hold on power and her country's standing in the international arena, even says the following,

"Since I became your Chancellor, we have grown considerably as a country. It is time to show America and the world precisely what we are worth."

While the show's premise might lead you to believe it would be a serious political drama, the trailer suggests otherwise. The trailer's music and how Winslet deals with her character make it seem like the series will likely follow a satirical path. This would not be surprising as the writer and showrunner Will Tracy is no stranger to satire (having previously worked on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver). The official trailer is packed with dark humor that parallels a tone similar to Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Favourite.

The ensemble cast of the series includes Matthias Schoenaerts (Rust and Bone), Hugh Grant (Wonka), Guillaume Gallienne (Me, Myself, and Mum), Andrea Riseborough (Mandy), and Martha Plimpton (Raising Hope), along with Kate Winslet.

Fans can catch the limited series when it premieres on Max on March 3, 2024.