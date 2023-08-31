5 best biopics of 2023 (so far)

With Oppenheimer dominating the conversation for weeks, and even months, it won't be amiss to say that the biopics of 2023 have had a good run so far. This is hardly surprising as there is something very intriguing about them.

Watching cinema with compelling fictional narratives is one thing, but films that tell the untold stories of real events and people tend to hit harder. Filmmakers worldwide are well aware of this simple truth, which is why movie lovers are treated to a fair percentage of biopics released every year. Of course, when it comes to unmissable biopics of 2023, Oppenheimer makes the list, but a few other titles are also worth a watch.

Flamin' Hot and 4 other must-watch biopics of 2023 that transformed fascinating real stories into mesmerizing cinematic experiences

1) Tetris (March 2023)

When it comes to compelling biopics of 2023, it would be hard to leave out this title that features the story of the most well-known video games of all time. Given that most people have played, or have at least heard of Tetris, it helped raise the anticipation for this movie.

The story focuses on game designer Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton), who became enamored with Tetris, which was developed by Soviet programmer Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Yefremov). It recounts the race to license and patent the game. Undoubtedly, the lead actors do a great job portraying their characters, but the inspired cinematography and enthralling soundtrack is what gives this movie its edge.

2) BlackBerry (May 2023)

With regards to witty biopics of 2023, BlackBerry is probably one that readers won't want to miss out on. The film is loosely based on the book Losing the Signal and shares the incredible story about the rise and fall of BlackBerry.

Jay Baruchel plays the role of Mike Lazaridis, the founder of BlackBerry. Menahwile, Matt Johnson plays his childhood friend, Doug Fregin, who was also the co-founder of Research In Motion, which eventually came to be known as BlackBerry. Aside from them, Glenn Howerton dons the role of businessman Jim Balsillie, who used to be co-CEO of the company.

The fast-paced narrative and great performances by the cast make it a good reason to watch this movie. However, the biggest draw has to be the witty dialogs that helps draw the viewer in and keep them interested till the end.

3) Flamin' Hot (June 2023)

Out of all the biopics of 2023 released so far that bring something different to the table, this one definitely packs the most heat. Eva Longoria's feature-length directorial debut tells the story of Richard Montanez (Jesse Garcia), a janitor at Frito Lay who claims to have come up with the idea for Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

A well-written and executed screenplay, the movie is a lovely cinematic experience that showcases Longoria's potential behind the camera. At its core, the biopic is a feel-good story that hopes to inspire people with the notion that good ideas can come from anywhere and at any time.

4) Sound of Freedom (July 2023)

Sound of Freedom may be one of the most hard-hitting biopics of 2023. The story is based on Tim Ballard, who founded an anti-s*x trafficking organization named Operation Underground Railroad. In the movie, Jim Caviezel, who plays Ballard, sets out on a dangerous mission in an attempt to rescue trafficked children in Colombia.

Given that it is a movie, many things that happen on-screen are not exactly factually accurate, but like most biopics, it still does retain its fair share of the truth. Ballard quit his job to help children, rescuing around 123 children in Colombia with the help of the local police. Moreover, he also started a non-profit.

It is a thought-provoking and emotional movie - one that will stay with the viewers longer after they have watched it. Of all the biopics of 2023, this is one that one shouldn't miss.

5) Oppenheimer (July 2023)

Directed by Christopher Nolan, this is one of the most talked about biopics of 2023. This movie shares insight into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer. An extremely talented American theoretical physicist, he is popularly known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb."

Cillian Murphy does a great job playing Oppenheimer, perfectly capturing the evolving emotions of a person who understands the importance of his invention while also realizing the dire consequences it could or would lead to.

With Nolan in the director's seat, Oppenheimer is a cinematic treat for sure. However, it is also the compelling narrative that takes the cake. Of all the biopics of 2023, this movie, in particular, made the headlines for weeks on end, and after watching it, it is easy to see why.

So far, biopics of 2023 have delivered in terms of immersive storytelling, and fans of the genre will be hoping that the stint will continue for the rest of the year. Even if one is not a fan, be sure to check out these unmissable biopics of 2023 that will, no doubt, leave a lasting impression.