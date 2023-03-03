"Is this an actual movie"? Twitter confused over new Tetris poster featuring Taron Egerton

The poster and trailer for the upcoming movie Tetris have been released, and fans on Twitter are visibly confused about a lot of things.

The upcoming film is based on the true story of Henk Rogers' life. The film will see him attempt to secure the intellectual property rights to the game. Tetris is a puzzle video game created by Soviet software engineer Alexey Pajitnov in 1984. Several companies and platforms have published the game, but there was a heavy dispute over the appropriation of the rights in the late 1980s.

Nintendo published it for a long time, but the rights went back to Pajitnov in 1996. Pajitnov and Rogers co-founded the Tetris Company to manage the licensing. But even after all this, Twitter is extremely confused. They wondered if it's a movie based on the game or a documentary.

Twitter bewildered over Tetris film

Fans on Twitter are puzzled by everything about the movie. They are asking if the movie is about the game or if it is a documentary. They are even calling it unneeded and are pretty sure that the film is going to be a massive failure.

They even cracked jokes about how they were going to make a show about Pong and even wanted the film to star Chris Pratt as a 3D animated block. One fan even said that the upcoming film was going to be better than the recently released Marvel movies and Halo.

There was more confusion as one fan asked if the film counted as a live-action video game adaptation. They sarcastically compared the film's main character to Saul Goodman from Better Call Saul and said they had no desire to watch the film.

What is Tetris about?

Directed by Jon S. Baird and written by Noah Pink, the film follows the true story of the stressful legal battle to secure intellectual property rights to the game.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

““Tetris” tells the unbelievable story of how one of the world's most popular video games found its way to avid players around the globe. Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) discovers TETRIS in 1988, and then risks everything by traveling to the Soviet Union, where he joins forces with inventor Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) to bring the game to the masses. Based on a true story, “Tetris” is a Cold War–era thriller on steroids, with double-crossing villains, unlikely heroes and a nail-biting race to the finish.”

The film stars Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers, Nikita Efremov as Alexey Pajitnov, and Toby Jones as Robert Stein. Matthew Vaughn, Gillian Berrie, Claudia Vaughn, Leonard Blavatnik, and Gregor Cameron will serve as producers.

Tetris will premiere at the SXSW Film Festival on March 15, 2023, and is scheduled to be released on March 31, 2023, by Apple TV+.

