Who is Douglas Bania? Intellectual property expert explains how Johnny Depp's image was damaged by Amber Heard's abuse allegations

American actor Johnny Depp's image was tarnished due to Amber Heard's domestic violence claims in a 2018 op-ed, as per intellectual property expert Douglas Bania.

While giving testimony at Fairfax County Circuit Court on May 2, Bania, who was an expert witness for Depp specializing in intellectual property damages and valuation, demonstrated the fall of Depp's image since 2016.

He brought charts for the jury that showed his analysis of the Pirates of the Carribean actor's Q score (the method used to measure celebrity likability) and Google search results.

What did Douglas Bania say about the damage to Depp's reputation?

According to Bania's research, Johnny Depp's search results prior to 2016 were mostly positive and mundane. However, from the time Heard filed for a restraining order against Depp in May 2016 to the time she wrote the op-ed in late 2018, his Google search results indicated a lot more unfavorable news coverage, and his Q score plummeted.

Adam Nadelhaft, one of Amber Heard's lawyer, questioned Bania if it was feasible to isolate the op-ed's impact from the exposure created by Depp's case against the Sun. To this, he responded:

“That was not part of my analysis to carve that out."

Sierra Gillespie @sierragillespie

#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork WATCH: Bania shows jurors the trend of Google searches for Johnny Depp before, during and after the abuse allegations and Op-Ed. WATCH: Bania shows jurors the trend of Google searches for Johnny Depp before, during and after the abuse allegations and Op-Ed.#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/Q9vlXs8N3I

Depp's side is anticipated to complete its case soon, and Heard will testify in her defense.

Who is Johnny Depp's witness Douglas Bania?

Douglas Bania is one of Nevium Intellectual Property Consultants' founding members. Nevium is an intellectual property consulting business that specializes in IP strategy development, IP valuation and monetization, as well as expert evidence on IP damages and licensing customs and practices.

Hekate Black🌹🖤 @HekateBlack



- Douglas Bania



#JusticeForJohnnyDepp "When people Google 'Johnny Depp', it leads you to allegations of abuse."- Douglas Bania "When people Google 'Johnny Depp', it leads you to allegations of abuse." - Douglas Bania#JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/PlbFlSsOJp

Douglas is an expert in assessing damages for violations of copyright, trademark, and publicity rights. He has also handled issues involving social media and the Internet, as well as defamation, marketing plan research, and royalty rate assessments.

Bania is a member of the International Trademark Association (INTA) Internet Committee, the ICANN Compliance and Domain Name Industry Subcommittee, the American Bar Association (ABA), and Copyright & Social Media Committee. He is also a Certified Licensing Professional (CLP) and a Google Analytics Certified Individual (GAIQ).

Bania has been a designated expert in about 95 cases, has been deposed 20 times, and has testified five times in court.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia