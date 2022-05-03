×
Create
Notifications

Who is Douglas Bania? Intellectual property expert explains how Johnny Depp's image was damaged by Amber Heard's abuse allegations

Johnny Depp&#039;s expert witness said that Amber Heard&#039;s accusations tarnished his image. (Image via Twitter/@Passmemybeer, Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)
Johnny Depp's expert witness said that Amber Heard's accusations tarnished his image. (Image via Twitter/@Passmemybeer, Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)
Nikita Nikhil
Nikita Nikhil
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 03, 2022 01:55 PM IST
News

American actor Johnny Depp's image was tarnished due to Amber Heard's domestic violence claims in a 2018 op-ed, as per intellectual property expert Douglas Bania.

While giving testimony at Fairfax County Circuit Court on May 2, Bania, who was an expert witness for Depp specializing in intellectual property damages and valuation, demonstrated the fall of Depp's image since 2016.

@LawCrimeNetwork WATCH: "The public thinks he's damaged," Bania says, of Johnny Depp's reputation post 2016 allegations and the 2018 Op-Ed.#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/c1F9KsJXrH

He brought charts for the jury that showed his analysis of the Pirates of the Carribean actor's Q score (the method used to measure celebrity likability) and Google search results.

What did Douglas Bania say about the damage to Depp's reputation?

Douglas Bania makes mention of “Q scores” - a tool that measures how well a brand, a celebrity, a character, a sport etc is known, and how much they’re liked or disliked.#JohnnyDeppAmberHeardTrial #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard #johnnydepp #AmberHeard #JohnnyDeppAmberHeard https://t.co/eELIMx8tY4

According to Bania's research, Johnny Depp's search results prior to 2016 were mostly positive and mundane. However, from the time Heard filed for a restraining order against Depp in May 2016 to the time she wrote the op-ed in late 2018, his Google search results indicated a lot more unfavorable news coverage, and his Q score plummeted.

Adam Nadelhaft, one of Amber Heard's lawyer, questioned Bania if it was feasible to isolate the op-ed's impact from the exposure created by Depp's case against the Sun. To this, he responded:

“That was not part of my analysis to carve that out."
WATCH: Bania shows jurors the trend of Google searches for Johnny Depp before, during and after the abuse allegations and Op-Ed.#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/Q9vlXs8N3I

Depp's side is anticipated to complete its case soon, and Heard will testify in her defense.

Who is Johnny Depp's witness Douglas Bania?

Douglas Bania is one of Nevium Intellectual Property Consultants' founding members. Nevium is an intellectual property consulting business that specializes in IP strategy development, IP valuation and monetization, as well as expert evidence on IP damages and licensing customs and practices.

"When people Google 'Johnny Depp', it leads you to allegations of abuse." - Douglas Bania#JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/PlbFlSsOJp

Douglas is an expert in assessing damages for violations of copyright, trademark, and publicity rights. He has also handled issues involving social media and the Internet, as well as defamation, marketing plan research, and royalty rate assessments.

Bania is a member of the International Trademark Association (INTA) Internet Committee, the ICANN Compliance and Domain Name Industry Subcommittee, the American Bar Association (ABA), and Copyright & Social Media Committee. He is also a Certified Licensing Professional (CLP) and a Google Analytics Certified Individual (GAIQ).

Also Read Article Continues below

Bania has been a designated expert in about 95 cases, has been deposed 20 times, and has testified five times in court.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी