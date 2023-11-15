5 crime comedy shows to watch ahead of Hulu’s Obituary

Crime comedy shows hit the sweet spot for cinephiles who love a good whodunit without the intense drama. It is not always easy to put a comedic spin on morose subjects like murder and death, but when done well, it can lead to a compelling narrative that is both interesting and funny. Fans of the genre are hoping that Hulu's upcoming series, Obituary, will deliver some laughs while still keeping the intrigue alive with unexpected twists and turns.

The upcoming crime comedy show focuses on an obituarist working in a small town. When her editor informs her that she will be paid on a per-article basis, she has to start killing people so that she has something to write about and make ends meet. However, things get complicated when she starts to fall for the crime reporter. The episodes will become available for streaming on Hulu starting November 21, 2023.

Like Obituary, there are quite a few crime comedy shows boasting a suspenseful narrative complete with intelligently-written dialogue.

The Afterparty, Murderville and 3 other crime comedy shows that are funny, engaging and perfectly bingeable

1) My Life is Murder (2019)

This crime comedy show has had three seasons so far. The story centers around a highly skilled private investigator named Alexa Crowe, who used to work for the Melbourne PD. When she is not solving puzzling cases, she does her best to deal with the frustrations and challenges of day-to-day life.

Alexa is played by Lucy Lawless, who is well-known for playing the iconic role of Xena in Xena: Warrior Princess (1995). Lawless does a great job portraying the brave and intelligent protagonist. Also, the writers do a great job of ensuring the crimes don't fall into the same pattern, keeping it interesting for the viewer.

2) Only Murders in the Building (2021)

Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, this crime comedy show has amassed a considerable fanbase thanks to the memorable performances of the lead cast. The story focuses on three true-crime enthusiasts, namely Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Gomez), who become friends when they start investigating murders in their apartment building.

Martin and Short are an iconic duo, and their comedic chemistry has never failed to make the audience laugh. And instead of being overshadowed, Gomez holds her own and adds to the narrative. It is clever and packs enough humor to keep viewers entertained. The popular crime comedy show was renewed for a fourth season last month.

3) The Afterparty (2022)

Fans of the genre looking for a good crime comedy show that doesn't compromise on the suspense won't be disappointed with this one. Yes, it is funny. But what really keeps the audience invested is the clever mystery.

The first season focuses on a reunion after-party wherein one person ends up dead. The other attendees are possible suspects but each one of them remembers the events of the night very differently. Given how it is in the form of an anthology, it features many different characters with a few recurring ones such as Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish), Aniq Adjaye (Sam Richardson) and Zoë Zhu (Zoë Chao).

4) Murderville (2022)

Looking for a crime comedy show that is different from the usual? This show has plenty of improv aspects to keep it refreshingly fresh and original. The story focuses on a senior detective named Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) who has to work with a new rookie detective in each episode. These rookies are famous celebrities who are not given a script beforehand so they must improvise their lines.

It is fun to watch a new celebrity try and figure out the mystery in each episode. Also, since celebrities have to improvise on the spot, it can lead to plenty of hilarious moments that add to the experience of watching this unique crime comedy show.

5) Deadloch (2023)

This crime comedy show has a similar vibe to Hulu's show, Obituary. The story centers around two detectives and a junior constable who are assigned to solve a murder case in the town of Deadloch. Unlike some other titles on this list, this black comedy has a more somber tone to it but fans will find that it is still witty and humorous.

Kate Box plays Dulcie Collins, Deadloch's senior sergeant while Madeleine Sami dons the role of Detective Eddie Redcliffe. While the two have very different methods of working, they come together to make a formidable team.

While fans of the genre wait for the release of Obituary, they can watch these funny and entertaining crime comedy shows that will keep them guessing.