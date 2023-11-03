"A teen being dramatic about some high school drama": Selena Gomez gets slammed over Instagram account deletion drama 

Selena Gomez recently revealed her decision to delete her Instagram account, stating that she was “done” with the platform. The Single Soon singer announced to her 430 million followers that she was taking a break from social media because of the “horror, hate, violence, and terror that’s going on in the world.”

"I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag," she continued. "I just can't stand by innocent people geting hurt. That's what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won't."

Social media users bashed Gomez for posting about permanently deleting her social media account: Reactions explored. (Image via Instagram)

Her statements came in the wake of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, which has been going on since October 7, 2023. Gomez has been inactive on Instagram and TikTok since early October, as she has not posted anything on the platforms after October 10, 2023.

While Selena Gomez’s decision shook her followers, many were then taken by surprise when the Instagram story was deleted within minutes, and the account also remained as it was. Many then started commenting on how Selena was “behaving like a teen.” One social media user also bashed the singer for the same and said:

At the moment, Selena Gomez has not deleted her account. However, the singer has not been active and has not posted anything after the deleted Instagram story.

Netizens trolled Selena Gomez as the singer announced her departure from Instagram

In a second post, Selena Gomez posted a picture of her with her younger sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey, and stated how having a younger sister made her "tragically sick" and more sensitive. She claimed that she could "do anything for children and innocent lives."

At present, many celebrities are speaking out about the ongoing Israel-Palestine war. Most recently, Angelina Jolie condemned the fatalities in Gaza, criticizing world leaders and governments for "refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire". Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Jon Stewart, Kristen Stewart, Susan Sarandon, Mahershala Ali, Riz Ahmed, Ramy Youssef, and Quinta Brunson, among others, have also shown their support by urging for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The news about Selena Gomez bidding adieu to Instagram did not sit well with netizens. Many slammed her post, which stated that she remained silent on the issue because "a post won't" change the world, and called her out for taking a "neutral" stance and "playing the victim".

With 430 million followers, Selena Gomez is the third most followed person on Instagram after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. At the moment, the singer has not responded to the backlash and has remained tight-lipped about the reactions from the masses.