Lego Masters season 4: Everything we know so far

It's time for another season of Lego Masters as Fox will air the fourth season on Thursday, September 28. This season, Will Arnett will host the series. The 53-year-old actor is well known for his role in movies such as Arrested Development, Ed's Next Move, The Broken Giant, Series 7: The Contenders, The Great New Wonderful, Brief Interviews with Hideous Men, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, and many others.

In addition to this, he has also appeared in a number of television shows, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret, Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins from Outer Space, Wander Over Yonder, The Magic School Bus Rides Again, and Live in Front of a Studio Audience.

In addition to hosting, Will also serves as executive producer. Furthermore, as of now, there hasn't been a trailer released for this upcoming season. Allison Wallach, Fox Entertainment's president for unscripted programming, stated the following regarding the upcoming season of Lego Masters:

“’Lego Masters’ represents what TV does best, bringing all ages together for a night of family-friendly fun and competition. The builders raised the bar with an incredible fusion of creativity and engineering genius in Season 3, which featured even more pop culture-piercing themed episodes and our toughest competition yet.”

Among the other points Allison made were:

“With Will Arnett back as host, alongside our immensely talented production crew and partners at Endemol Shine America, the sky’s the limit on Season 4.”

YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV are also available for streaming this upcoming season of the show. There are two judges this season: Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard.

The contestants who will compete in Lego Masters season 4

Also executive producing this season are Pip Wells, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Karen Smith, Steph Harris, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Jill Wilfert, and Robert May. Additionally, the following contestants will appear in season 4 of the show:

Aubree and Ryan Tim and Tim Allyson and Melanie David and Ben Neena and Sam Mike and Brad Paul and Nealita Emilee and Kelly Jordan and Chris Karen and Amie Christopher and Robert Luis and Alex

Each individual has the opportunity to demonstrate their talent in this competition, which is not restricted by age.

According to Fox, the synopsis of the show states:

"Teams of two LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Throughout the competition, host Will Arnett and expert judges encourage the amateur builders, introduce incredible challenges and put the creations to the test.”

It adds:

“The competing pairs who impress the judges with the most progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS."

In the previous season of the show, Lego Masters, which premiered on September 21, 2022, Nick Della Mora and Stacey Roy were awarded the trophy and $100,000 in prize money.

Don't miss the upcoming season of Lego Masters on Thursday, September 28 on Fox. The latest episode of Lego Masters season 4 can also be seen on services such as YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, or FuboTV.