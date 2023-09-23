Invincible creator Robert Kirkman confirms the number of seasons planned for the series

Robert Kirkman, the creator of Invincible, wants his series to have seven to eight seasons. The show, which airs on Prime Video, is currently streaming its first season. However, Robert Kirkman thinks he would need almost eight seasons to tell the story that consists of 144 issues in publication.

The writer-showrunner has many creations under his belt and is not shy of prolonging his shows to tell the tale expansively.

Kirkman created Invincible along with Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley as a comic series published between 2003 and 2018. The superhero series follows a father and son duo in the lead. The first season of the show debuted in March 2021. After a gap of two years, Invincible Season 2 is scheduled for release in November 2023.

With just one season of the show streaming and a second season ready to air in a few months, Kirkman already expressed his desire to have up to eight seasons of the show while interacting with Polygon.

He said:

“I’m trying not to pin it down to a number, because it is somewhat of a moving target. I think in the seven-to-eight range seems like it would be enough.”

Kirkman says: Invincible may have some original episodes

Invincible will chart the life of protagonist Mark (Image via Prime Video)

As told before, while speaking to Polygon, Kirkman conveyed his idea that his story may need seven or eight seasons to complete the storytelling.

While the series is based on the books written by him, he wants some new things in the show that he missed putting in the comic books. As such, he plans to move forward with some original episodes besides those taken from the publications.

Kirkman said:

“And there are some things along the way that didn’t get into the comic that I’d like to do. I think it’d be cool to have some episodes here and there that are completely original. So that’s part of the plan moving forward.”

Invincible is the story of a 17-year-old half-human boy, Mark Grayson, who has developed special powers similar to his father, the superhero Omni-Man. While Mark is learning how to become a superhero, a dangerous conspiracy murders a team of elite superheroes mysteriously. In this situation, Mark finds his family and the entire world under a threat he must resist.

How will the Invincible storyline move ahead?

Kirkman has hinted that the Invincible storyline will follow Mark, the protagonist, from his teenage to adulthood to even his old age. Each season will see Mark maturing a little more than the previous season. As such, Mark will be slightly more mature than his 17-year-old image in season 1.

The main villain confirmed for Invincible Season 2 is Angstrom Levy whose prime ability is to open portals into other dimensions. With the first season ending in mayhem and a cliffhanger, the second season promises to bring much action to the show.

In the second season of the show, Mark will have finished his schooling and may have developed as well as learned to restrain his powers. As predicted in the first season, the villainous forces, including the Viltrumites, will return to fulfill their evil plans. The side Mark’s father, Nolan, the Omni-Man, chooses to stay with, remains to be seen.

More about Invincible

Season 1 of the show is streaming currently on Prime Video (Image via Prime Video)

The adult animated series has an impressive voice cast. The lead cast has Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson and J.K.Simmons as Omni-Man/Nolan. The remaining cast includes Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Mark Hamill, Gillian Jacobs, Zazie Beetz, Andrew Rannells, Mae Whitman, Walton Goggins and more.

Season 2 is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 3, 2023, with only the first half set to air this year. The second half of the show will hit the screens in early 2024 with season 3 following later in the same year. Season 1 of the show is available to stream on Prime Video currently.