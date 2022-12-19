How many episodes will LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular 2022 air? Airing schedule, celebrity contestants, and more

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular 2022 is set to make the holiday season merrier. The much-awaited three-part special will feature four celebrities paired up with the previous seasons’ contestants in an attempt to win $20,000 for a charity of their choice.

The upcoming holiday special’s preview showcased beloved late comedian Leslie Jordan, whose untimely demise in October 2022 left fans reminiscing.

Fox’s press release for the upcoming special reads as:

"Over the course of the three nights, LEGO MASTERS: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY BRICKTACULAR will shake it up like a snow globe, with unpredictable twists and surprises."

It continues:

"Fan-favorite builders from past seasons will pair up with the celebrity guests to form teams, all working together to compete in jaw-dropping holiday-themed challenges that will make the contestants’ faces redder than Rudolph’s nose."

The three-part special will be on air from December 19 to December 21, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

All about LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular 2022

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, Fox’s upcoming holiday special is set to air on Monday and will feature celebrities as they attempt to create the greatest LEGO creations while being paired up with former contestants.

Celebrities set to appear in the special include Robin Thicke, Finesse Mitchell, and Cheryl Hines. In the first episode, the celebrities and their partners will build functional aerodynamic snowmobiles that will then shoot off a snow jump. The first episode will feature Leslie Jordan paired up with Mel from season 1.

Former contestants returning to the show for this special event include Boone Langston from season 1, Natalie Cleveland from season 2, and Dominic Forte from season 3.

The synopsis of episode 1 of the holiday special reads as:

"Celebrity contestants Robin Thicke, Finesse Mitchell, Leslie Jordan, and Cheryl Hines build aerodynamic snowmobiles that will shoot off a snow jump."

As part of episode two, titled Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular: Sleigh It!, airing on December 20, the contestants must build Santa Claus and a Christmasy sleigh strong enough to carry gifts for all the children on the ‘nice’ list.

This will be followed by the finale, titled, Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular: Finale, during which the competing teams will compete in “two super-sized” challenges to take home $20,000 for their choice of charity.

Executive producer Will Arnett, who served as the host of LEGO Masters season 3 will also serve as the host of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular along with Brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard. The latter duo will “encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges, and put their creativity and skills to the test,” according to the press release.

More details about LEGO Masters

LEGO Masters started as a British program in 2017 and due to its popularity, many countries adopted their own version of the show. The American version first aired in February 2020 and has aired three seasons so far, and is also being renewed for a season 4, which will premiere during the 2023-2024 TV season on Fox.

The network has also renewed LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, which will air post-season 4 in December 2023.

Tune in to watch the first segment of LEGO Masters' holiday special on Monday, December 19, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

