LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular release date and air time

Fox's much-awaited LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular is set to lift the audience's holiday spirits as it premieres on Monday, December 19, 2022. The reality competition series will be a three-night event (Dec 19-21).

The show will host a two-hour special on the final day of the event and will air on FOX at 8 pm ET. Viewers can also stream the show on Hulu.

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular will be hosted by Canadian actor, comedian, and producer Will Arnett. Legendary comedian Leslie Jordan was also part of the special, but his unfortunate and unexpected death on October 24, 2022, left viewers reminiscing while watching the previews.

Celebrity guests Cheryl Hines, Robin Thicke, and others to star in LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular will air after season 3 of Lego Masters, which premiered on September 21, 2022, after a considerable delay from its original May schedule.

In the hit series, Will Arnett continues his duties as the host alongside brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard. The ongoing competition has teams of two competing against each other in difficult brick-building challenges.

The winning team gets to take home the grand cash prize of $100,000. The three-night special is set to enthrall viewers with a high-scale and elite presentation.

The series will feature popular celebrity guests Robin Thicke, Cheryl Hines, and Finesse Mitchell. They will pair up with former contestants - Boone Langston and Mel Brown from season 1, Natalie Cleveland from season 2, and Dominic Forte from season 3 - to compete in jaw-dropping holiday-themed challenges.

One team will earn the aforementioned cash prize to donate to the charities of their choice.

The Lego Masters franchise has seen a considerable number of guest stars grace the show over the years. These include Ken Jeong, Chris Pratt, Mayim Bialik, Terry Crews, Steve Whitmire, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Nicole Byer, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Chris Bartlett, Noelle Louie, Brad Pitt, Harry Chaskin, Jessica Meir, Thomas H. Marshburn, and Brad Pitt, among many others.

The show began as a British program in 2017 and was later picked up by many countries the following year owing to its tremendous success and popularity.

The American version of Lego Masters premiered on February 5, 2020, and has since aired 28 episodes over the course of three seasons. The much-awaited spin-off, The Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, was announced on May 16, 2022.

As per the spin-off's official press release, throughout the course of the episodes of the spin-off, host Will Arnett alongside judges/expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, "encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creativity and skills to the test."

Over the course of the three-night special, contestants who are also Lego enthusiasts will face their opponents head-to-head "where imagination, design and creativity come to life...with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks."

LEGO Masters judges open up on contestants and potential post-show

Judge and brickmaster Jamie Berard opened up about the third season of LEGO Masters and the Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular. He stated that not every contestant who was an excellent builder could transfer those skills to become an actual Lego designer. He further said:

“As a starting point, I would probably not say the skill set from LEGO Masters is instantly transferrable to being a model designer. Needing to build at such a large scale and under such direct pressure is quite different to developing toys for children. Taking account of price points and play functions is really a separate skill.”

However, he also added that the LEGO Masters contestants showcase separate skills and the ability to work under pressure. Jamie explained that the extra skills and time spent with experts make them good contenders for working in a professional environment.

In an interview with TV Insider, Amy Corbett teased potential formats for the upcoming special night event.

"Going to space. Having real-life astronauts is super fun and cool. A studio is full of dogs. Can you imagine how anyone can get any building done when you have these adorable dogs running around? That’s a challenge, too, because we are asking them to replicate something that is moving, that living, that’s dynamic.”

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular is produced by Will Arnett, Pip Wells, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; and Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the LEGO Group.

The spin-off has also been renewed for a second installment that will premiere in December 2023. Don't forget to tune into the three-night special this Monday, December 19, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

