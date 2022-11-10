What time will LEGO Masters season 3 episode 7 air on FOX? Plot, release date and more details explored

Fox's LEGO Masters season 3 is all set to air with episode 7. Following a mix-up in the schedule thanks to MLB, the famed reality TV competition series is now back on track at its regular air time.

After missing out on the previous episode, thanks to the baseball game, the show aired with episode 6 on Sunday night, November 6, 2022. Now, barely three days later, LEGO Masters is all set to return with its newest episode, which will air on November 9 at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT only on Fox. If viewers miss the episode when it releases, it can be streamed on Hulu the next day.

Titled Camp Click-a-Brick, the forthcoming episode will follow The Masked Singer's latest episode, which will air at 8 pm ET.

LEGO Masters Season 3 premiered earlier this year and is hosted by Will Arnett. The official synopsis for the show reads:

"Teams of two LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Throughout the competition, host Will Arnett and expert judges encourage the amateur builders, introduce incredible challenges and put the creations to the test."

The synopsis continues:

"The competing pairs who impress the judges the most progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS."

What can viewers expect from episode 7 of LEGO Masters Season 3?

Only seven teams are left in the competition now. They are as follows:

Justin and Austin Emily and Liam Brendan and Greg Ethan and Dom Dave and Emily Nick and Stacey Stephen and Stephen

In the new episode, these teams will head over to summer camp, where they are going to have to get creative according to the given theme. Moreover, the Golden Brick is back this week. The official synopsis for episode 3 reads:

"The teams put an imaginative and dynamic twist on a summer camp theme by using power functions in their builds; the team with the most creative build blindly picks a prize and chooses another pair to receive what is left."

With only three episodes left before the series comes to an end, the eliminations are going to keep getting more difficult as the teams advance to the next rounds and progress in the competition.

Who got eliminated last week in episode 6?

During Sunday's episode, the contestants had to build pirate ships. They had an eight-hour time limit before their ships had to set sail. At the end of the episode, the two teams that emerged on top were Dave & Emily and Brendan & Greg.

Ultimately, Brendan and Greg were crowned the winners of episode 6 with their ship, The Stricken Princess of the Coral Seas.

The two teams who were in the bottom were Liz & Erin and Austin & Justin.

Sadly, Liz and Erin's ship was the one that impressed the judges the least and they were eliminated.

LEGO Masters airs every Wednesday night at 9 pm ET only on Fox. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

