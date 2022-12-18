Will Arnett’s net worth explored ahead of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular premiere

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular will premiere on Fox on Monday, December 19 at 8 pm ET.

The remaining two episodes of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular will air on December 20 and December 21 on Fox at 8 pm ET. Fans can also watch the show on the network's website and Hulu one day after the television premiere.

The show will feature many guest appearances from celebrities, who will compete against each other to win money for their chosen charities by building the best Lego sets possible. This year’s LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular will be hosted by popular actor Will Arnett.

Arnett has a net worth of over $35 million and he charges $125 thousand for each episode. He is well known for his role as Gob Bluth in Netflix’s popular series Arrested Development and for being the official voice-over artist for BoJack Horseman.

Will Arnett's breakthrough role came in the comedy series Arrested Development in 2003

Born in Toronto on May 4, 1972, Will Arnett was dismissed from Lakefield College School for being a troublemaker. He did eventually receive a high school degree from Leaside High School and enrolled in Concordia University, Montreal, before dropping out after just one semester.

He joined the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in 1990 and eventually landed a role Felicity Huffman’s Erie. After a string of failed TV shows, Arnett became an alcoholic. However, his friends helped him get rid of his addiction.

He was then cast for the role of Gob in the comedy series Arrested Development in 2003 and was nominated for his first Emmy in 2006. After that, Arnett acted in many films like Let's Go to Prison and Blades of Glory. He was recently seen in Netflix’s comedy series A Series of Unfortunate Events, playing the role of Mr. Quagmire.

Arnett also worked as a popular voice-over actor on many CBS trailers and promos. He is the voice behind Horton Hears a Who!’s Vlad, Ratatouille’s Horst and The Lego Movie’s Batman.

He has produced the short story Prom Date from the series Dirty Shorts, film Cursed Friends and Netflix series Flaked. He married actress Amy Poehler in 2003 but the couple divorced in 2016. He is currently dating marketing and public relations expert Alessandra Brawn.

Arnett is one of the producers of Lego Masters. The popular Fox show was recently extended for another season by the network.

More about LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular

Fox’s LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular is a three-night-long event produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child, and Plan B Entertainment.

The show will feature three popular guests - singer Robin Thicke, actress Cheryl Hines, and comedian Finesse Mitchell - pairing up with fan-favorite LEGO builders from previous seasons of LEGO Masters to create the best functioning Lego sets.

The winner of the competition will win a $100,000 cash prize for their chosen charity, the LEGO trophy, and the title of Lego Master. Actor Leslie Jordan was supposed to host the show with Arnett but he passed away on October 24, 2022. He has not been replaced.

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular will air just five days after the season three finale of LEGO Masters, which was won by social media influencers, Nick and Stacey.

