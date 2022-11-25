Lego Masters season 3 episode 10: Nick and Stacey advances to the next round, leaves fans with mixed emotions

Lego Masters season 3 returned for an all-new episode on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT only on Fox. Episode 10 of the reality TV competition series featured the top 5 teams battling it out against each other in a Marvel Cinematic Universe themed episode.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the show aired a two-night event. Although it's regular airing schedule is on Wednesday, this week, the series returned on Thursday for a new episode as well.

Each team had to pick a Super Hero minifigure that showcased a battle scene from their movie and replicate it. The teams had 12 hours to display the final pieces of their movie scene. Sadly, the two teams with the least impressive designs were in the bottom and faced elimination.

This week, the two teams that found themselves at the bottom were Nick and Stacey, and, Emily and Liam. After a lot deliberation, the judges decided to eliminate Emily and Liam, leaving the Nick and Stacey with another chance to impress them next week when Lego Masters returns.

Upon witnessing Emily and Liam's departure from Lego Masters, and Nick and Stacey receiving another chance to compete ,and fans took to social media to share their opinions. While some felt like it was a wrong decision, some fans claimed that they were glad that Nick and Stacey got to stick around for another week.

Here's what fans had to say about Nick and Stacey's escape from elimination on Lego Masters season 3

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Nick and Stacey deserved to go home over Emily and Liam because they had already been in the bottom for three weeks. Meanwhile, some fans also shared that they were glad that the Lego Masters team got a second chance in the competition once again because they were their favorite team compared to the others.

★ 𝕊𝔼ℝ𝔾𝕀𝕆 𝕁ℝ. ★ @morbeen4444 #LEGOMastersFOX Already saw the spoilers for tonight’s episode and I’m pissed!! How did Nick & Stacey not got eliminated when they have been in the bottom for the fourth consecutive week, while this was Emily & Liam’s first time?? Already saw the spoilers for tonight’s episode and I’m pissed!! How did Nick & Stacey not got eliminated when they have been in the bottom for the fourth consecutive week, while this was Emily & Liam’s first time?? 😡😡 #LEGOMastersFOX

★ 𝕊𝔼ℝ𝔾𝕀𝕆 𝕁ℝ. ★ @morbeen4444 Nick & Stacey deserved to go home because they have been in the bottom for three weeks in a row!! #LEGOMastersFOX Nick & Stacey deserved to go home because they have been in the bottom for three weeks in a row!! #LEGOMastersFOX

Aron @withonea @LEGOMastersFOX #LEGOMastersFOX Sad to see Austin and Justin go but so Happy for Nick and Stacey for dodging elimination 3 weeks in a row! Sad to see Austin and Justin go but so Happy for Nick and Stacey for dodging elimination 3 weeks in a row! 😲 @LEGOMastersFOX #LEGOMastersFOX https://t.co/s7spK9kFnO

Brunette Bombshell @HannahKCarson24 Phew I thought Nick ans Stacey were going home. So glad they're staying. #LEGOMastersFOX Phew I thought Nick ans Stacey were going home. So glad they're staying. #LEGOMastersFOX

Lou R @Steel_City14



They're keeping them on the show ONLY BECAUSE they're "influencers" & it's unfair to the teams they're sending home!! Then this week, they send home Austin & Justin, letting @TheStaceyRoy @BrickinNick move on with YET ANOTHER PLAIN, CRAP #LEGOMastersFOX build!!They're keeping them on the show ONLY BECAUSE they're "influencers" & it's unfair to the teams they're sending home!! #LegoMasters Then this week, they send home Austin & Justin, letting @TheStaceyRoy & @BrickinNick move on with YET ANOTHER PLAIN, CRAP #LEGOMastersFOX build!!They're keeping them on the show ONLY BECAUSE they're "influencers" & it's unfair to the teams they're sending home!! #LegoMasters 🤬

Aleahea Zamaniego @AZthecrazy123 #LEGOMastersFOX Ugh Emily and Liam should’ve been given another chance. The other team has been in the bottom for 3 weeks now. Ugh Emily and Liam should’ve been given another chance. The other team has been in the bottom for 3 weeks now. 😡 #LEGOMastersFOX

Here's a brief recap of what happened this week on Lego Masters season 3, episode 10

The teams had 12 hours to complete their pieces. Prior to the challenge, Will Arnett reminded Brendan and Greg that this was the last week where they could escape elimination by using their Golden Brick.

Meanwhile, judge Corbett went on to warn Emily and Liam that they needed to add more color to their master piece in order to make it look like a 3D image.

Sadly, they seemed to struggle from the start and they couldn't get the exact image of the sky while building it. Nick and Stacey, on the other hand, also seem to have been struggling with issues of their own. They could not get the exact swirling image of the water, like they wanted. This challenge was all about the attention to detail and a few teams seemed to struggle with it.

Ultimately, after looking at the completed projects, the judges revealed that Liam, and Emily, and, Nick and Stacey were in the bottom two. After much deliberation, the judges decided to eliminate Liam and Nick from the competition, bringing their journey on the show to an end.

Lego Masters season 3 airs every Wednesday at 9 pm ET only on FOX. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

