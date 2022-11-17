FOX aired LEGO Masters season 3 episode 8, titled Mini Golf Masters, on Wednesday, November 16, at 9 pm ET. This week, contestants were asked to build miniature golf courses with functionality, obstacles, and movements in their Lego set-ups.

Ethan and Dom’s golf course was working fine till their power function failed at the last step. The team members had previously noticed the wheel not working and hoped that it was just due to excessive pressure at the time.

Ethan-Dom tried to create a Jungle Temple Adventure game of golf with a conveyor belt and a big structure. However, the conveyor belt failed to pick up the golf ball multiple times. After the initial function started to work, their hidden gem in the treasure room fell on the golf ball, getting the ball stuck in the temple structure.

Judges were impressed by the adventurous element of the course but Jamie said that the finish was disappointing. The judges also felt that the set-up lacked polish. It took the judges four strokes to get the golf ball into the hole. Ethan-Dom regretted giving away their golden brick, which could have saved them from elimination.

Ethan and Dom went home after saying that they represented the younger generation in the show. They were also concerned about where to store their 90,000 lego bricks that were given to them by the LEGO Masters producers.

Nick and Stacey's structure almost did not fit the green pad on LEGO Masters season 3 episode 8

This week on LEGO Masters, the remaining seven teams were asked to make a golf course with Legos and show off their storytelling skills, all while building surprise traps. The teams were given nine hours to complete the task, in which they built:

Dave and Emily: The Gnome’s Wheelhouse

Emily and Liam: Squirreling Around

Brendan and Greg: Under Construction

Ethan and Dom: Jungle Temple Adventure

Stephen and Stephen: Classic Castle

Austin and Justin: Piece of Cake

Nick and Stacey: Game of Cat and Mouse

The episode description reads:

"The contestants face off in a mini golf challenge; each team must transform a putting green into a playable mini golf hole, complete with obstacles that propel the ball and the story within the build."

Nick and Stacey's Lego set was barely finished and almost did not fit the green pad provided to them for the track. While trying to fit the piece on the pad, their outer Legos fell, hinting at possible damage on the traps inside the yellow system.

They did not get much time to test the course and were shocked when the trap worked regardless of the damage. Stacey was ready to go home after the incident.

Judges reminded them that their work was rough around the judges but their storytelling was perfect. Austin and Justin surprised the judges with their cake structure and when Jill was able to put the ball in the hole, the oven immediately opened, with a Lego cake that had Jill written on it.

Dave and Emily's wheelhouse impressed the LEGO Masters judges as it moved on itself, landing the ball straight into the hall.

The judges found Dave-Emily and Austin-Justin's course really fun and planned. They ultimately decided to give the winner's jacket to Austin-Justin.

LEGO Masters airs on FOX every Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

