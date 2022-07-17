5 best Lego video games to replay in 2022

The best Lego video games fuse the fun aspect of the physical building blocks with some of the most familiar pop culture characters and film settings. Developed by Traveller’s Tales, otherwise known as TT Games, the Lego video game series is chock-full of blockbuster movie sets like Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Star Wars, etc., blended with some quick-witted humor.

Cheap Ass Gamer @videogamedeals (PCDD) LEGO at the Movies Bundle via Humble Bundle. LEGO Movie & LEGO Marvel 1 Are Both for $1. ow.ly/aLQZ30smmHE (PCDD) LEGO at the Movies Bundle via Humble Bundle. LEGO Movie & LEGO Marvel 1 Are Both for $1. ow.ly/aLQZ30smmHE https://t.co/WhSDlM0LIc

With Humble Bundle currently hosting a Lego movie-game bundle sale, this might be the best time to get your hands on the best Lego titles at a very low price. Here are five best Lego video games that you may want to replay this year, including two titles that are part of the bundle sale.

Top 5 Lego video games to pick up again in 2022, including Lego City Undercover

5. Lego The Incredibles (on sale)

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release: 2018

Players can hop into the incredible adventures of the Parr family in this game as the members brave crime and family life through both of the Disney-Pixar films, The Incredibles and its sequel, all packed in a Lego world filled with fun and humor.

Lego The Incredibles allows players to explore action-packed story levels and an epic hub world — including Municiberg — as they use their unique super abilities to bring the city’s Super Villains to justice.

4. Lego Marvel Super Heroes (on sale)

Platform: PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release: 2013

This game lets players embark on an original story across the entire Marvel Universe, where they get to control the likes of Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Hulk, Captain America, Wolverine, and many other Marvel characters.

These characters will unite to stop Loki and a host of other Marvel villains from assembling a super-weapon capable of destroying the world. Players will chase down Cosmic Bricks as they travel across Lego's rendition of Manhattan and visit key locations from the Marvel Universe, such as Stark Tower, Asteroid M, a Hydra base, and the X-Mansion.

3. Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

Platform: PC, Nintendo 3DS, PS3, PSVita, Wii, Wii U, Xbox 360, Mac OS, Android/iOS

Release: 2012

In this game, the dynamic duo of Batman and Robin joins other famous superheroes from the DC Universe, including Superman, Wonder Woman, and Green Lantern, to save Gotham City from destruction at the hands of notorious villains Lex Luthor and the Joker. This was TT Games’ first foray into an open-world game design with fully voice-casted characters.

Players can collect 50 DC Comics characters and flex their new super abilities like soaring through the air in free roam, freezing, pushing objects with Super-Breath, and heating up and cutting holes through objects with Heat Vision. Exploring Gotham city in its full Lego glory is also a big draw of the game.

2. Lego City Undercover

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Wii U, PC

Release: 2013

In essence, Lego City Undercover is a family-friendly rendition of the Grand Theft Auto series. You play as Chase McCain, a police officer who's been tasked with going undercover to hunt down notorious criminal Rex Fury and putting an end to his city-wide crime wave.

With a two-player co-op mode, players can partner up with a friend to explore the sprawling open-world metropolis Lego City, with more than 20 unique districts to investigate, car thieves to bust, hilarious movie references to discover, vehicles to drive, and hundreds of collectibles to acquire. Lego City Undercover brings together witty, original storytelling with signature Lego humor to create a fun-filled experience for players of all ages to enjoy.

1. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Release: 2022

This game marks TT Games’ return to its roots and is arguably the best game that the company has ever developed. The Skywalker Saga brings players as close to the magic of George Lucas’ enthralling universe as possible. Players can relive the epic story of all nine films in the Skywalker Saga, and it all starts with picking the trilogy of their choice to begin the journey.

Between massive hubs and galactic travel, this game offers unprecedented freedom unlike any other game in the series. Players can discover pathways with fun secrets, complete side quests for currency/collectibles, and fend off the Sith with newly-implemented lightsaber combos. Better yet, they can do it all with a friend in couch co-op.

