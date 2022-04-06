Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga shatters Lego's concurrent users record on Steam

Just one day after launch, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has decimated the Steam records for any Lego game on the platform. With a current peak of 82,517, it has blown past the previous record held by Lego Marvel Super Heroes. Lego Marvel Super Heroes featured a peak user count of just 5,953.

With an increase of more than 1200% over the other Lego games, it sounds like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a major success for the franchise, at least on Steam.

It’s important to note that this game has only been out for a day at the time of writing, making its astronomical numbers all the more admirable for the franchise. TT Games and Warner Bros. will be elated to see a massive increase in players for the Lego games.

The game has over 2,900 reviews on the platform and is currently listed as “Very Positive.” The game has two versions on sale, with one containing all the available DLC. However, its DLC collections of characters for the game are inexpensive, at $2.99 per collection.

More than 300 characters, good and evil, across the Star Wars franchise are playable in The Skywalker Saga, including fan favorites like R2-D2. All nine Star Wars movies are in one place, with vehicles to pilot and iconic moments to recreate.

Star Wars has been incredibly popular of late, thanks to series like The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. In brief moments, the game even overshadowed mainstays on Twitch like Team Fortress 2 and Rainbow Six Siege.

For years, the Lego franchise has not broken the 5,900 mark of concurrent players, but this entry battered the wall down and kept going. As far as Lego games are concerned, here are the top ten highest concurrent user counts.

Lego Games concurrent users statistics:

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (82,517)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes (5,953)

Lego The Hobbit (5,550)

The Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame (5,434)

Lego The Lord of the Rings (5,045)

Lego Worlds (4,911)

Lego Jurassic World (3,498)

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2,586)

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham (2,186)

Lego Marvel’s Avengers (2,112)

The game has received positive reviews and has all of the charm and action previous Lego games have, as well as a huge wealth of content. Lego games are seldom perfect, but this Lego game has clearly been well received by the fanbase.

