Rainbow Six Mobile: Trailer, gameplay, operators, map, and more

After more than three years of development, Ubisoft has announced the mobile version of their popular 5v5 FPS title, Rainbow Six Siege. The game titled "Rainbow Six Mobile" will be free to play and will be available on IOS and Android. The format of the title will be the same as the PC version, but there will be no cross-platform play available.

Rainbow Six Mobile will bring the same tactical shooter gameplay that you love to your mobile devices.



Sign-up now to receive the latest updates and get a chance to play before the release

The pre-registration of the game has started on Ubisoft's official website. Here is the direct link to register: https://www.ubisoft.com/en-us/game/rainbow-six/mobile.

Rainbow Six Mobile features two maps and 10 operators at launch

The game will start with two maps (Bank and Border) and players can choose between five Attackers (Ash, Sledge, Twitch, Thermite, Hibana) and five defenders (Caveira, Bandit, Smoke, Valkyrie, Mute).

R6 Mobile Operators - Attackers (Image via Ubisoft)

According to Justin Swan, Ubisoft's Creative Director, the game's development team is based in Montreal (same as R6 Siege). The DNA of the game is similar to that of R6 Siege, but everything has been constructed from the ground up.

Swan used a few examples to demonstrate this, such as the fact that the mobile version's time-to-kill is a little slower. When opposed to Siege, taking down an enemy in R6 Mobile takes around 50% longer.

R6 Mobile Operators- Defenders (Image via Ubisoft website)

The recoil has also been reduced, and the shooter will get help from the aim-assist. The game-time has also been cut down as compared to R6 Siege.

The alpha test for a small group of selected users will begin in a few weeks. This will be helpful to the developers since they will be asking for feedback which will assist them in improving the game.

The developers added:

"At first glance, many people might see Rainbow Six Mobile and think it looks incredibly similar to Siege, which is great! At its heart, Rainbow Six Mobile is a competitive and tactical FPS game with two teams of 5 – Attackers and Defenders. While core gameplay, characters, and maps may share similarities with Siege, we’ve rebuilt everything from the ground up with mobile usability in mind."

Tom Clancy's Rainbow 6 Siege, a first-person shooter game, was developed by Ubisoft Montreal and released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on December 1, 2015. The title features more than 20 maps and 60 operators.

In addition to joining the ranks of Call of Duty Warzone Mobile and Apex Legends Mobile, R6 Mobile hopes to meet the success of PUBG Mobile and Free Fire.

