How do you unlock the Executor in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga sees its players take on the battles of the classic sci-fi film franchise. While many of them take place on the surfaces of varied planets, some of them feature daring dogfights in the depths of space.

The Executor is the massive triangular dreadnought that served as Darth Vader's personal vessel. This powerful monstrosity can be captured by players if they are prepared to take it down in combat.

Unlocking the Executor in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Capital Ships is the largest and most intimidating set of vessels players can pilot in this game, but it'll take a battle to unlock them. The Executor is a tough fight, but players are going to have to find it first.

Before hunting down the Executor, one must unlock both Tatooine and Bespin, which means they'll need to get a fair distance into the game. Take on the original trilogy campaign and complete Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back before looking for the ship.

After unlocking both of those locations, return to them in Free Play mode and start looking for space battles. They'll be marked with red question mark icons on the map. Start taking on those galactic dogfights and hope for the best.

Fighting the Executor in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga players must battle the massive ship to take it down. A massive red health bar will take up the top of the screen to show off its defenses during the battle.

Move fast and take down the turrets of the Executor to weaken it, but be careful to avoid its powerful blasts. After wiping out that health bar, it's time to board the vessel and take it down from within.

Once inside, players will have to take on two waves of armed stormtroopers. Clear out the dangerous crew to trigger a miniboss encounter with TT-2005, which they must also defeat.

Beating TT-2005 will grant the player an access card to pursue the ship's captain. He's the ship's boss, and after defeating him, the vessel will finally be available to purchase.

After the thrilling battle with the Executor and its entire crew, players can buy the ship from the shop. It's an immensely powerful vehicle, which is why it costs the princely sum of 5,000,000 studs.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features some extremely exciting content that doesn't even factor into the main adventure. This thrilling Capital Ship battle is entirely optional but offers a ton of sci-fi fun for those who take it on.

