Unlocking Jango Fett’s Starship in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is full of characters from the Star Wars universe, even going as far as to add a few side characters. Equally extensive is the game’s catalog of pilotable ships, like the Razor Crest and Millennium Falcon.

After all, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga pulls from multiple Star Wars movies, from Episode 1: The Phantom Menace to the Rise of Skywalker.

Another iconic ship that players can find is the Slave I, a modified Firespray-31-class craft. Jango Fett originally owned it, but it was later inherited by Jango Fett’s son Boba Fett. One of the most notable design choices is the ship landing on its “back” rather than upright when in use.

Should users wish to add Jango Fett’s starship to their collection in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, they’ll have to play a portion of the main story.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga — How to unlock Jango Fett’s starship

To unlock Jango Fett’s starship, gamers will have to play through some of Episode II: Attack of the Clones — specifically with Obi-Wan. As they progress through it, there will be an assassination attempt on Padme.

Like in the movie, Obi-Wan has to investigate who ordered the attack and why. This leads him to search for Kamino, and, ultimately, they’ll fly there. In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, users can land and complete the missions related to the main story once they’ve reached Kamino.

The final mission involves fighting Jango Fett.

Upon defeating Jango Fett, players can head back to Kamino. They may go back to the location where you fought Jango Fett.

On the platform are a set of keys users can pick up. In doing so, Jango Fett’s starship is finally unlocked. However, it still has to be purchased. Jango Fett’s starship in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga costs 200,000 studs.

Of course, they can complete the set by unlocking the iconic characters that piloted the ship, both Jango Fett and Boba Fett. There are multiple versions available:

Boba Fett : Finish “Hibernation Station” in Episode V: Empire Strikes Back to unlock this version.

: Finish “Hibernation Station” in Episode V: Empire Strikes Back to unlock this version. Jango Fett : Finish “Petranki Panic” in Episode II: Attack of the Clones to unlock this version.

: Finish “Petranki Panic” in Episode II: Attack of the Clones to unlock this version. Casual Jango Fett : Finish “Petranki Panic” in Episode II: Attack of the Clones to unlock this version.

: Finish “Petranki Panic” in Episode II: Attack of the Clones to unlock this version. Clone Jango Fett: Finish “The Battle of the Jedi” in Episode II: Attack of the Clones to unlock this version.

