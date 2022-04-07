Where to claim your pre-order rewards in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are multiple editions with various rewards that players can obtain when purchasing Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Many games in the modern era provide some reward for pre-ordering the title. Whether digital or physical, the rewards can range from unlockables to collectibles.

However, it isn't obvious how to access the pre-order bonuses in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Players can rest assured that it is a simple process. They need to complete a level of the story.

How to access pre-order rewards in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Pre-order bonus characters can be found on the character selection screen (Image via TT Games)

Pre-order bonuses provide players with bonus characters that don't need to be unlocked. Those who didn't pre-order the game can still obtain them. It will just take some work.

After entering the code corresponding to the pre-order title on whatever system is being used, players need to dive into the game. Here's how to unlock and access the pre-order rewards:

Start a new save

Select either Episode I, Episode IV, or Episode VII

Complete the opening level in one of those Episodes

This allows players to access the free play mode

In free play, open the holoprojector and go to the character selection screen

All characters given through the pre-order bonus will be found here and are playable

Again, any of these characters can be unlocked by those who did not pre-order Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. They need to be obtained with studs and through progression in the story.

Pre-order bonuses in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

A promotional image for pre-order bonuses (Image via TT Games)

Players can get different rewards depending on which version of the game they purchased or pre-ordered. Here are the rewards that came with the Standard and Deluxe Editions:

Standard Edition

Imperial Death Trooper

Incinerator Stormtrooper

Range Trooper

Imperial Shore Trooper

Mimban Stormtrooper

Classic Obi-wan

Deluxe Edition

The Mandalorian Pack 1

The Mandalorian Pack 2

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Classic Characters

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The Deluxe Edition comes with all of the Standard Edition characters and specific character packs. If a player has pre-ordered either version, they can expect to find the above on their character selection screen.

