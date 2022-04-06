How to unlock Dengar in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has over 300 characters to choose from, many of which aren't playable anywhere else. The game features a tremendous cast, but not all of them can be played from the start of the game.

Dengar the Demolisher is one of the bounty hunters hired by Vader to catch Han Solo, but he remained popular even after his failure. He has become a favorite of hardcore fans for his striking appearance and deadly skills.

Unlocking Dengar in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga doesn't have the most interesting way to unlock new characters. New characters in the game are unlocked by codes that are entered in the start menu.

Just start the campaign and pause the game. Select Enter Unlock Codes and enter the code OKV7TLR, and Dengar will be unlocked.

After unlocking him, players can use Dengar in any open-world environment. After players have unlocked Free Play mode, they can take Dengar throughout the missions and play him in any part of the game.

Playing Dengar in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Dengar is one of over 300 characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, most of whom have slightly different playstyles. There are a lot of common details, but the new gameplay allows characters like Dengar to stand out in a few ways.

Dengar wields a massive blaster which fires in a 3-round burst. The new, more third-person-shooter aiming style adds some actual skill to the combat. Dengar is a solid choice in a variety of Free Play stages and allows players to find a few secrets hidden in the levels.

Dengar is a Bounty Hunter, one of the ten classes that divides the massive playable cast. Each of them has class-wide bonuses which can be unlocked with Kyber Bricks, granting unique abilities to certain types of characters.

Bounty Hunters have four class abilities, as do the other groups. They have Enemy Detector, which allows Bounty Hunters to see their targets through walls and other obstructions. They also have Hidden Bounties, which allows players to gain some Studs for every enemy they shoot down.

In combat, Bounty Hunters are extremely dangerous. Their other two class abilities are powerful tactical options. Bounty Hunters can use Scattershot, which turns their blasters into spread guns, dealing more damage in a wider area. Finally, Bounty Hunters have a Shock Grenade that can stun enemies and drop their shields.

Dengar is a strong and well-liked character available for free in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Just put in the code as soon as the start menu is available, and take on the galaxy with the Demolisher.

