“I had to know his story, as well as Jordan’s” – Steph Curry talks about watching "The Last Dance" because of his coach, Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry joined Callaway golf’s first episode of “Range Talk.” The show brings stars on the golf course to converse in an interview style while playing golf.

Steph Curry on watching "The Last Dance"

During the conversation on the green, Steph Curry talked about why he watched the Netflix documentary “The Last Dance:”

“I had to know (Steve Kerr’s) story, as well as (Michael) Jordan’s”

Curry’s thought behind watching the documentary starring NBA legend Michael Jordan was to familiarize himself with the era in which his long-time coach starred.

“The Last Dance” is a 2020 American sports documentary co-produced by ESPN films and Netflix. Primarily focusing on Jordan's career, the film spotlights his career, particularly his final season in Chicago, when the Bulls won the 1998 championship. It also focuses on Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, coach Phil Jackson and Kerr.

Kerr is an eight-time NBA champion, having won five titles as a player (three with the Bulls and two with the San Antonio Spurs). His three other titles came as the Golden State Warriors coach, with Curry as his star player.

Kerr is the only player to win four straight NBA titles since 1969. Kerr, who coaches the NBA's all-time 3-point king in Curry, was a sharpshooting guard. He holds the record for highest 3-point shooting percentage of any player with at least 250 3-pointer: 45.4%.

Kerr was selected 25th overall in the second round of the 1988 draft by the Phoenix Suns. He then played with Cleveland (1989-1992), the Orlando Magic (1992-1993) and then the Chicago Bulls (1993-1999), eventually playing with Jordan.

The Bulls made the playoffs in the 1994 and 1995 seasons, but Jordan missed all of 1993-94 and most of 1994-95 while pursuing a baseball career. Jordan, who helped Chicago to three NBA titles from 1991-93, led the Bulls to three more titles, this time with Kerr, from 1996-98.

In 1995-96, Jordan's first full season back, Kerr, Jordan and the Bulls set a then-record for most wins in a season at 72-10. They defeated the Seattle SuperSonics in the Finals.

Kerr has coached Curry since being hired by Golden State in 2014. Curry, drafted by the Warriors in 2009, and Kerr went to five straight NBA finals and won three titles from 2015-19. The 2015-16 Warriors surpassed Chicago's record for most wins in a season by going 73-9.

The Warriors (32-12) are currently in second place in the Western Conference.

