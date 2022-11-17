Who plays Mrs. Parker in A Christmas Story Christmas? Meet Julie Hagerty

Julie Hagerty, the veteran American actress, will be seen playing the pivotal role of Ralph "Ralphie" Parker's mother, Mrs. Parker, in the brand new Christmas comedy movie, A Christmas Story Christmas. The upcoming movie will make its debut exclusively on HBO Max, on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET.

The movie is a sequel to the 1983 classic, A Christmas Story. The plot of the film takes place 30 years after the events of A Christmas Story. Ralphie and his beloved wife and children will be seen returning to their old home in Hammond, Indiana. Ralphie will reunite with old friends from his hometown, kicking off a series of enticing new Christmas-themed adventures.

Ever since the audience saw glimpses of Julie Hagerty as Mrs. Parker, they have been buzzing with excitement to witness how Hagerty's portrayal of the vital character will turn out.

Without further delay, let's jump right in to find out all about actress Julie Hagerty ahead of the movie's premiere on HBO Max this Thursday.

Learn all about Julie Hagerty and her impressive body of work, before A Christmas Story Christmas arrives on HBO Max

A still of Julie Hagerty (Image Via IMDb)

The 67-year-old renowned American actress, Julie Hagerty, first stepped into the world of acting with her role as Elaine Dickinson in Airplane!, a 1980 movie, and Lisa Harris in another 1980 television film, The Day the Women Got Even.

Over her long-spanning iconic acting career, the actress has been a part of several critically acclaimed movies, entailing A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy, a 1982 movie where she portrayed the significant character Dulcy Ford, the 1985 movie Lost in America, where she played the prominent role of Linda Howard and 1998 release Mel, where she portrayed the character Bonnie.

Apart from these projects, Hagerty is well-known for her portrayal of the character Liz Parker in the 1985 movie Bad Medicine, Harriet MacKyle in the 1989 movie Bloodhounds of Broadway, Fay Marvin in the 1991 movie What About Bob?, Liza in the 1999 movie The Story of Us, Dorothy Morse in the 2003 movie A Guy Thing and Carol Brander in the 2005 movie Just Friends.

A still of Julie Hagerty from Christmas Story Christmas (Image Via HBO Max/YouTube)

The actress has also been a part of many noteworthy other movies, entailing Airplane II: The Sequel, Reversal of Fortune, Beyond Therapy, Noises Off, U Turn, The Wife, Held Up, Baby Bedlam, Storytelling, The Badge, Pizza, She's the Man, 2081, Pope Dreams, Instant Family, Noelle, Marriage Story, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Adam & Steve and more.

Julie Hagerty has also been a part of a good number of well-known TV series such as American Playhouse, Women of the House, The Love Boat: The Next Wave, King of the Hill, Everybody Loves Raymond, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Grace and Frankie and several others.

A still from A Christmas Story Christmas (Image Via IMDb)

Apart from Hagerty, the cast members for A Christmas Story Christmas include Peter Billingsley as Ralph Parker, Zack Ward as Scut Farkus, Scott Schwartz as Flick, R. D. Robb as Schwartz, Ian Petrella as Randy Parker, Julianna Layne as Julie Parker and River Drosche as Mark Parker, among others.

Don't forget to watch A Christmas Story Christmas, premiering exclusively on HBO Max on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

