The upcoming holiday film, A Christmas Story Christmas, is set to premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 3 am ET. A sequel to the 1983 classic, A Christmas Story, the film is set three decades after the events depicted in the first movie.

A Christmas Story Christmas stars Peter Billingsley in the lead role along with Julie Hagerty and Ian Petrella, among many others, in critical roles. The movie is helmed by Clay Katis.

A Christmas Story Christmas on HBO Max promises to be a heartwarming watch

On November 1, 2022, Warner Bros Pictures released the official trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas, and it opens with a voiceover that says,

''Oh, life moves fast. One day you’re playing kick the can with kids named Flick and Schwartz. The next thing you know, you’re a certified adult.''

The trailer has a dreamlike quality but also maintains the comic tone of the original film. It primarily centers on protagonist Ralph Parker, who's now a grown man with a family.

He tries his best to make sure that his family has a memorable Christmas, but the task may not be as simple as it seems. Along with the trailer, Warner Bros Pictures also shared a brief description of the plot, which reads,

''From Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max comes the family comedy “A Christmas Story Christmas,” the long-awaited follow-up to annual holiday favorite, “A Christmas Story.” This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it…as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role that has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, fans can expect a lighthearted and funny movie that does complete justice to the beloved 80s classic. The trailer strikes the right balance between comedy and drama, with Peter Billingsley's delightfully funny performance being the icing on the cake.

The first film centers around a boy named Ralph Parker and his many adventures. The movie received widespread critical acclaim and was also a massive commercial success. It is widely regarded as one of the greatest holiday films.

More details about A Christmas Story Christmas cast

A Christmas Story Christmas features Peter Billingsley in the lead role as Ralph Parker. Billingsley looks phenomenal in the trailer, portraying his character's optimism and goofiness with his distinctly humorous style that elevates the trailer to a different level. He'd earlier played the role of a young Ralph in A Christmas Story, for which he received high praise from critics.

Peter Billingsley's other acting credits include The Dirt Bike Kid, Death Valley, and Arcade, to name a few. Appearing alongside Billingsley in other pivotal roles are Julie Hagerty as Mrs. Parker, Ian Petrella as Randy Parker, and Scott Schwartz as Flick, among many others.

The film is directed by Clay Katis, whose credits include The Angry Birds Movie and The Christmas Chronicles. Kaytis, along with Nick Schenk, has penned the screenplay for the film.

You can watch A Christmas Story Christmas on HBO Max on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

