A Christmas Story Christmas cast list: Meet Ralphie Parker's friends and family

A Christmas Story Christmas, the enthralling sequel to A Christmas Story, the much-cherished 1983 Christmas movie, is all set to make its arrival this Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 3 AM ET, exclusively on the popular streaming platform HBO Max.

The story for the film was written by Nick Schenk and Peter Billingsley, and the screenplay was written by Clay Kaytis and Nick Schenk. Kaytis has also directed the new 8th film installment of the iconic Parker Family franchise.

The plot of the film takes place 30 years after the events of A Christmas Story. Ralphie and his beloved wife and children will be seen returning to their old home in Hammond, Indiana. Ralphie will reunite with old friends from his hometown, kicking off a series of enticing new Christmas-themed adventures.

The promising lead cast list for A Christmas Story Christmas includes Peter Billingsley, Julie Hagerty, Ian Petrella, Scott Schwartz, and Erinn Hayes, among others. Without further ado, let's dive in and take a closer look at the lead cast members of the HBO Max movie.

The lead cast list for A Christmas Story Christmas explored

Peter Billingsley as Ralph Parker

Renowned American director, actor, and producer Peter Billingsley will be seen reprising his iconic role as Ralph "Ralphie" Parker, the protagonist of the story, in the upcoming sequel Holiday comedy movie.

Aside from Ralphie, the actor is best known for playing Jack Simmons in the 1985 film The Dirt Bike Kid, Scooter in the 1989 film Beverly Hills Brats, and William Ginter Riva in the 2008 film Iron Man and the 2019 film Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Peter Billingsley has also been a part of several other notable movies, TV movies, and TV series, including The Hoboken Chicken Emergency, The Last Frontier, Highway to Heaven, The Wonder Years, A Case of You, Arcade, The Break-Up, Elf and many more.

Julie Hagerty as Mrs. Parker

A still of Julie Hagerty (Image Via IMDb)

Critically acclaimed actress Julie Hagerty is all set to portray the significant character Mrs. Parker, Ralphie's mother in A Christmas Story Christmas.

The actress is best known for playing the pivotal role of Elaine Dickinson in the 1980 movie Airplane!, Nancy Callaghan in the 1985 movie Goodbye, New York, and Sandra in the 2019 movie Marriage Story.

Over the years, Julie Hagerty has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies and TV series, entailing Marie and Bruce, The Story of Us, Bloodhounds of Broadway, Lost in America, What About Bob?, Adam & Steve, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Reunited, Family Guy and many more.

Scott Schwartz as Flick

A still of Scott Schwartz (Image Via IMDb)

Best known as a child actor in Hollywood, Scott Schwartz will be reprising his iconic character Flick, Ralphie's childhood friend, in the brand new HBO Max movie.

The actor is well-known for playing the role of Eric Bates in the 1982 movie The Toy, Dickie Cessna in the 1984 movie Kidco and Jonathan in the 1986 movie Raiders of the Living Dead.

Scott Schwartz has also been a part of several other notable TV series and movies, entailing A Time to Live, Fear, Unseen Evil 2, Beauty and the Beast: Part II, Community College, 21 Jump Street, Rags to Riches, and a few others.

Erinn Hayes as Sandy Parker

Talented American comedian and actress Erinn Hayes is all set to portray the role of Ralph's wife Sandy Parker in A Christmas Story Christmas.

The actress is best known for her portrayal of the character Emma Mandrake in the 2012 movie It's a Disaster, Valerie in the 2014 movie They Came Together, Crystal Vichycoisse in the 2017 movie Band Aid, and Sheila in the 2012-2013 TV series Guys with Kids.

Erinn Hayes has also been a pivotal part of several other TV series and movies, including Rumor Has It..., Holly Slept Over, Bill & Ted Face the Music, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, On the Spot, Will & Grace, Notes from the Underbelly, Parenthood, The Hotwives of Las Vegas and more.

Other actors on the cast list for A Christmas Story Christmas entail R. D. Robb as Schwartz, Zack Ward as Scut Farkus, Ian Petrella as Randy Parker, River Drosche as Mark Parker, and Julianna Layne as Julie Parker.

Catch A Christmas Story Christmas, arriving on HBO Max on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

