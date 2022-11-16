Actress Melinda Dillon, who played Ralphie's mother in 1983's A Christmas Story, will not be returning to the sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas. Dillon reportedly retired from acting in 2007 and hence won't be seen in the upcoming film, which is set to drop on HBO Max on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

In the highly anticipated sequel, Ralphie's mother, Mrs. Parker, will be portrayed by Airplane! star Julie Hagerty. Apart from A Christmas Story, Dillon has been a part of numerous films and shows over the years.

Melinda Dillon's role in A Christmas Story, other film and TV projects, and more details explored

Melinda Dillon played the role of Mrs. Parker in the iconic 1983 film, A Christmas Story. For her performance in the film, Dillon received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics. While most of the original cast members will return for the sequel, Dillon won't appear in the film since she retired from acting in 2007.

Melinda Dillon is a veteran actress who's essayed a number of memorable roles in films and television shows. Fans of Steven Spielberg's iconic sci-fi film, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, will remember her as Jillian Guiler.

Melinda Dillon also played the role of Rose Gator in Paul Thomas Anderson's critically acclaimed drama film Magnolia. Some of Melinda Dillon's other notable shows and films include Absence of Malice, Harry and the Hendersons, The Prince of Tides, and many more. Dillon last appeared in Mike Binder's drama Reign Over Me, wherein she played the role of Ginger Timpleman.

A quick look at A Christmas Story Christmas plot, trailer, and cast

A Christmas Story Christmas takes place thirty years after the events portrayed in Bob Clark's 1983 film. The protagonist, Ralph Parker, is now a grown man who's married with children and is now looking to create a memorable Christmas for his family. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to Warner Bros Pictures' YouTube channel:

"From Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max comes the family comedy "A Christmas Story Christmas," the long-awaited follow-up to annual holiday favorite, "A Christmas Story." This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it…as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role that has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other."

The trailer for the film sheds light on how Ralphie's life has changed ever since the last film as he meets his old friends and plans to create a special Christmas for his family.

The Clay Kaytis-directorial stars Peter Billingsley in the lead role as Ralph Parker. The supporting cast features actors like Julie Hagerty, Ian Petrella, Zack Ward, and Erinn Hayes, among many others.

Clay Kaytis is a noted animator who's worked on several films and shows over the years, like Treasure Planet, Meet the Robinsons, Frozen, The Christmas Chronicles, and many more.

Don't miss the upcoming holiday flick, A Christmas Story Christmas, on HBO Max on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

