What time will Lego Masters season 3 two-night event begin? Details explored

LEGO Masters is coming back bigger and better this week. As part of its Bricksgiving special, the show will air twice a week ahead of Thanksgiving this year. The special will start on Wednesday, November 23, and take masters and viewers back to medieval times. This will be followed by superheroes saving the world on Thursday, November 24.

The synopsis of LEGO Masters' Wednesday episode reads:

"The contestants build tall, strong and stylish castles using only regular bricks; a wrecking ball that ultimately decides the best execution of the challenge."

Tune in for a special two-night LEGO Masters FOX event on Wednesday, November 23, and Thursday, November 24, at 9 pm ET on FOX.

All about LEGO Masters' two-night special event

This week, the masters return to have twice as much fun and work. This week, two episodes will air instead of one as part of the show’s Bricksgiving special and will feature a medieval challenge followed by a Marvel challenge.

In a sneak peek uploaded to the show’s social media account, viewers can see what to expect from the two episodes. In the first episode, titled, Wrecking Balls to the Wall, the contestants of LEGO Masters must create “sky-high castles” from legos only for them to be tested against a giant wrecking ball that will smash them to test the execution.

This will be followed by a Marvel-themed episode titled Marvel Masters on Thursday, November 24. As part of the challenge, five teams must create a scene out of the MCU.

The synopsis of Thursday’s episode reads:

"The remaining five teams fight to stay in the competition as they recreate iconic action-packed scenes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

In the upcoming episode, the teams must pick a superhero representing a battle that they will have to recreate. To be safe, the teams will have 12 hours to bring some of the most epic and iconic battle scenes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some of the superheroes picked by the teams include Captain Marvel, Shang-Chi, Thor, and Guardians of the Galaxy, completely made in LEGO.

The preview clip also shows multiple Marvel monsters, including the pink multi-dimensional tentacled monster, Abilisk, who appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Another team picks Thor, who might be going up against Hela’s army in the show’s upcoming episode.

Thanksgiving has never been more serious as the Avengers assemble on the set, and a big wrecking ball comes in to smash everyone’s hard work at LEGO Masters this week on Wednesday and Thursday.

Previously on the show

In last week’s episode of LEGO Masters, titled Mini Golf Masters, the teams were challenged to make a playable golf course for their host. Using power functions in their courses was one of the requirements of the episode. While Austin and Justin received a LEGO Masters jacket, the pair of Nick-Stacey and Ethan-Dom were left in the bottom two teams.

At the end of the episode, TikTokers Dom and Ethan were eliminated since the final hole in their course after the power function stopped the ball from rolling.

