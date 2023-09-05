Why are Hulu shows getting canceled? How I met your Father and The Great removal, explained

Hulu recently made a controversial decision to cancel The Great, having recently also canceled How I Met Your Father, the spinoff of the popular series How I Met Your Mother. Fans were eager to see more of these shows and the journey of the characters within, and this news has left them frustrated and disappointed.

Produced by 20th Century Television, a Disney subsidiary, How I Met Your Father had the backing of a major entertainment company. Despite this support, the show faced an uncertain future.

In addition, Hulu also pulled the plug on The Great, a period drama that dared to be different. Created by Tony McNamara, known for his standout style in The Favourite, the show ventured into the 18th-century Russian court with a modern sensibility.

How I met Your Father didn't perform as well as its predecessor

One of the primary reasons behind Hulu's decision to cancel these shows is the rising cost of producing quality content. As streaming services face fierce competition, they must allocate their budgets strategically. Canceling underperforming shows is a way to save money and invest in more promising projects.

Hulu is in a constant battle to attract and retain viewers. If a show fails to resonate with its target audience or experiences a decline in viewership, it becomes susceptible to cancellation. In the case of How I Met Your Father, it struggled to capture the same level of popularity as its predecessor.

Sometimes, creative differences between the streaming service and the show's creators can lead to cancellation. How I Met Your Father reportedly faced such issues, which contributed to its cancellation. These conflicts can disrupt the production process and lead to an early end for a show.

The Hulu cancelations include factors such as audience response and budget cuts

The Great was known for its lavish settings, extravagant costumes, and elaborate sets, all of which came at a substantial cost. While the show garnered critical acclaim, its expenses may have outweighed its viewership and profitability.

This show was tailor-made for a niche audience, offering a wordy and sarcastic take on Russian history. Its offbeat humor and tone set it apart from traditional period dramas but drastically narrowed down its potential viewer base.

On the other hand, How I Met Your Father introduced viewers to Sophie, portrayed by Hilary Duff, who narrates the tale of her quest to find true love in the age of dating apps and endless choices.

Despite its connection to the original series, the spinoff told a separate story, showcasing Sophie's adventures in love with her group of friends. Cameos from beloved characters like Barney Stinson and Robin Scherbatsky added a touch of nostalgia for fans of the original show, but it still wasn't as big of a hit as the network was probably hoping for.

Hulu is not only competing with traditional networks but also with streaming giants like Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max. This intense competition is driving up content costs and forcing streaming platforms to be more discerning in their content choices.