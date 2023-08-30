The Great canceled after 3 seasons by Hulu

In a surprising move, Hulu has canceled fan-favorite series The Great after three successful seasons. The historical drama-comedy was consistently well-reviewed by fans and critics alike and the announcement will come as a big surprise to many.

The show was a unique blend of historical fiction, satire, and dark comedy that offers a whimsical reimagining of the rise to power of Catherine the Great, Empress of All Russia from 1762 to 1796.

With Elle Fanning portraying Catherine II and Nicholas Hoult as the eccentric Emperor Peter III, the series featured a talented cast. Season 1 of the show premiered back in May 2020. A positive reception led to a renewal for season 2, which came out in November 2021. Season 3 recently concluded in May 2023 and finished on a note of continuity. However, The Great will not be returning for a season 4, as confirmed first by Deadline.

Hulu’s The Great cancelled despite consistent success

Airing exclusively on Hulu, The Great quickly became a fan favorite after its release in May 2020. Its unconventional approach to history, combined with some intriguing storytelling lent a hilarious spin to actual historical events.

While the first season garnered positive reviews, it was the second and third seasons that truly solidified its place as a niche favorite.

The Great won an Emmy for Outstanding Period Costumes in 2022, and has a total of 7 Primetime Emmy nominations. Both Fanning and Hoult received nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress and Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively, in 2022.

Fanning in particular won a plethora of other accolades for her portrayal of Catherine. This includes an SAG, a Critics Choice, an Independent Spirit Award, and two Golden Globe nominations. The Great also featured the likes of Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow.

It was especially well-reviewed during the successful 3rd season of the show. That makes the cancellation by Hulu an even bigger surprise. The Great also managed to present a unique take on historical storytelling and used a lot of artistic licenses despite loosely following Catherine II’s story. This allowed some unique comedy which resulted in a fascinating reimagination of history.

Hulu might be forced to reconsider its decision if fans demand a fourth season strongly enough. For now, however, it seems as if The Great will be shelved for the foreseeable future.