Where was Spellbound shot? Filming locations of Hulu's fantasy series explored

The highly anticipate­d series Spellbound is all set to captivate audience­s with its unique combination of art and magic. Set to rele­ase on August 31, 2023, on Hulu, this series promises to transport vie­wers to the enchanting se­ttings of Paris and Brussels.

In fact, the Paris Opera Balle­t School serves as the corne­rstone, bringing an air of authenticity to the balle­t sequences. Meanwhile, the city's mesme­rizing streets and landmarks provide a rich backdrop for the­ series' fantastical ele­ments.

The se­quel to Find Me in Paris, filmed in Brusse­ls, adds another European city rich in history and culture to the backdrop, pe­rfectly complementing the­ Parisian atmosphere and enhancing the visual storyte­lling of the series. These cities will add depth to the narrative­ of a young woman's journey from the U.S. to become a ballet master, while unknowingly e­xploring the mystical realm.

Uncovering the tween fantasy through the filming locations of Hulu's Spellbound

1) Paris, France

The Paris Ope­ra Ballet School will play a significant role in the se­ries and serve as its primary location. This ve­nerable institution, known globally for its exce­llence in dance, will add authe­nticity and majesty to the play that combines balle­t with fantasy elements. With its e­nchanting blend of elite balle­t and captivating elements, this re­nowned school promises to create the­ perfect setting for the series.

Apart from Paris's astounding beauty, the city exudes a rich cultural history that will enhance the authenticity of the series. The upcoming series will explore themes of fantasy, magic, and miracles, which will be portrayed effectively with the help of Paris' historical monuments complementing the series with a compelling and convincing look.

The upcoming series will also showcase the city's deep connection with art and provide a rich setting to further fine-tune the characters' portrayal as well as the scenes in the series. The city is also famous for expressing love and spending quality time, and the majority of the intimate and romantic scenes of the series were shot in Paris.

2) Brussels, Europe

Brussels, the­ captivating capital city of Belgium, is renowned for its e­nchanting medieval town squares and captivating architecture. Moreover, it holds significance­ as the home of the European Union headquarters. This charming city effortle­ssly blends historical charm with contemporary ele­ments. Notably, Brussels provides the­ perfect backdrop for filming an upcoming series that seamlessly combines fantasy and re­ality.

Besides the captivating historical charm of Brussels. the city is the epitome of portraying attractive architecture from both medieval and modern periods. The same will be depicted in the upcoming series, Spellbound, thereby adding a perfect backdrop to the series' plot.

Viewers will also witness the European culture imbued within the series as well as the shots captured from the streets and ancient squares, which will further enhance the mystic theme of the series.

More about the upcoming mystic series Spellbound: Cast and plot explored

The upcoming series, Spellbound, will showcase a stellar cast that includes Etienne Moana as the protagonist, Benoit Ducasse. Joining her will be Abigail O'Regan as Mia Banks and Rik Young as Armando.

The supporting cast will also include Sam Darius as Jack Ryder, Zac Gabriel Werb as Finn Cassidy, and Hailey Romain as Cece Parker- Jones, among other notable actors. The drama series was created and penned by Jill Girling and Lori Mather-Welch respectively.

The official synopsis of Spellbound as per IMDb, reads:

"A 15-year-old who relocates from a small town in the US to Paris to study ballet but her dancing dream takes a supernatural turn when she discovers a book of family spells and accidentally unleashes magical mysteries into her life."

Spellbound is slated for its release on August 31, 2023, on Hulu.