Hulu's Spellbound: Release date, air time, cast, and more details explored

Hulu's new drama series, Spellbound, is all set to hit the streaming platform on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The show focuses on a young woman who moves from the US to France to learn ballet. However, her life takes a shocking supernatural turn after she discovers a mysterious book.

The series stars Hailey Romain in the lead role, alongside various others portraying significant supporting roles. The show is created by Jill Girling and Lori Mather-Welch.

Spellbound on Hulu: Release timings for different time zones

Spellbound is expected to premiere on Hulu as per the platform's standard release time, which is 12 am ET/9 pm PT. However, the timings for various other countries will differ. Check out the show's release timings as per different time zones around the world:

United Kingdom: 5 am BST on August 31, 2023

India: 9.30 am IST on August 31, 2023

Japan: 1 pm JST on August 31, 2023

South Korea: 1 pm KST on August 31, 2023

Australia: 2 pm AEST on August 31, 2023

Brazil: 1 am BRT on August 31, 2023

What to expect from Spellbound? Plot and cast details revealed

Spellbound's official trailer was released on August 11, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous important events set to unfold in protagonist Cece Parker-Jones' life.

She goes to Paris to learn ballet, but after she discovers a book of disturbing family secrets, her life turns into an absolute nightmare as some bizarre supernatural events unfold.

Overall, the trailer maintains a scary tone that fans of horror shows would certainly enjoy. Along with the trailer, Hulu has also put out the official trailer for the series on their YouTube channel which reads:

''When Cece Parker Jones, a vivacious 15 year old relocates from a small town in the US to France to study at the Paris Opera Ballet School, she’s on top of the world. But things turn upside down when she discovers a book of family spells in the back room of her Aunt Ginger’s apothecary. While snooping through the book, she unknowingly casts the antidote to a protection spell that has been hiding her identity since she was a little girl.''

The synopsis further reads,

''And in doing so, she summons her nemesis. This spit-fire teen must juggle the pressures of an elite ballet school, learning new techniques she’s never studied before, keeping up with her intense academics, not to mention her new friendships and maybe a cute boy… or two, as well as her incredible ability to activate magic, while keeping this a secret for only her closest friends.''

The cast is led by noted actress Hailey Romain, who portrays the character of protagonist Cece Parker-Jones. Romain looks quite impressive in the film's trailer as she perfectly portrays her character's fear and anguish with remarkable ease. Viewers can expect her to deliver a haunting performance in the series.

Featuring alongside Hailey Romain in other important supporting/minor roles are actors like:

Etienne Moana as Benoit Ducasse

Sam Darius as Jack Ryder

Margherita Barbieri as Simone Souter

Cameron James-King as Adrian, and many more.

Don't miss Spellbound on Hulu on Thursday, August 31, 2023.