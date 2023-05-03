The Great season 3 cast list and characters explored

As The Great embarks on its captivating third season, fans eagerly await the reappearance of beloved characters and the introduction of fresh faces amidst the ongoing power struggle. Catherine the Great perseveres in her pursuit to transform Russia into a forward-thinking empire, as familiar foes and emerging adversaries challenge her reign.

The upcoming season of The Great promises even more intrigue, conflict, and power struggles as Catherine the Great consolidates her rule in Russia. With the premiere date set for May 12, 2023, the excitement surrounding the series is palpable. The third season will further explore court politics, alliances, and betrayals, engaging viewers in the turbulent world of 18th-century Russia.

Key cast members in The Great season 3: Unyielding ambition and defiance

1) Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great

Elle Fanning returns as the formidable Catherine the Great, a woman determined to establish her legacy as a powerful and effective ruler of Russia. With her perfect blend of wit, charm, and ruthless ambition, Fanning's performance has garnered critical acclaim, showcasing her range as an actress. Her previous acting credits include Maleficent and The Neon Demon.

Fanning also exclaimed her excitement for the third season on Instagram and mentioned:

"So much hard work goes into this show and it is the crew behind the scenes holding it all together."

She added:

"Audiences are not prepared for this season… it is truly spectacular."

2) Nicholas Hoult as Peter III

Nicholas Hoult reprises his role as the mischievous and unpredictable Peter III, Catherine's estranged husband and former emperor of Russia. With his impeccable comic timing and natural charisma, Hoult brings a unique blend of humor and danger to the character. Known for his work in blockbuster films such as the X-Men franchise and Mad Max: Fury Road, Hoult's versatility as an actor shines through in his portrayal of Peter.

3) Phoebe Fox as Marial

Phoebe Fox's portrayal of Marial has been a standout since the series' inception, with her performance adding depth and nuance to the character of Catherine's loyal servant and confidante.

Fox's portrayal of Marial as Catherine's cunning and resourceful servant has earned her praise from fans and critics alike, solidifying her as an essential figure in Catherine's court. Her previous acting credits include The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death and Eye in the Sky,

4) Sacha Dhawan as Orlo

Sacha Dhawan takes on the role of Orlo, Catherine's trusted advisor and confidant. Through his nuanced and layered portrayal of Orlo, Dhawan brings a sense of complexity and depth to the character. With a career spanning both television and film, including roles in Iron Fist and The Boy with the Topknot, Dhawan continues to establish himself as a rising star in the industry.

The series also boasts a talented supporting cast, including Gwilym Lee, known for his portrayal of Brian May in Bohemian Rhapsody, who will play Grigor Dymov, while Bayo Gbadamosi, with roles in Doctor Who and War of the Worlds, will take on the role of Arkady.

Charity Wakefield, who appeared in The Player and Wolf Hall, will play Georgina Dymova. Douglas Hodge, with previous roles in Penny Dreadful and The Night Manager, portrays General Velementov. Lastly, Sebastian de Souza, known for his work in Skins and The Borgias, will bring Leo Voronsky to life.

Scheduled to premiere on Hulu on May 12, 2023, the third season of The Great delves deeper into the intricacies of Catherine's rule. As the stakes intensify and the journey to greatness becomes increasingly perilous, the show will continue to captivate audiences with a rich blend of intrigue, passion, and wit.

