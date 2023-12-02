5 Hulu releases to catch this December 

Hulu has become one of the most prominent streaming services, with many popular series and films available. Series like The Bear, Atlanta, and Bob's Burgers are always there to go back to on Hulu; however, there are also some exciting new releases that one should look out for.

With the holiday season officially here,, it is the perfect time to cozy up with some great films or television series for entertainment.

Hulu has an exciting array of titles for the last month of 2023. There are some new releases, while there are some old classics that are being added to Hulu's extensive catalog. Let's take a look at the best new releases to look out for on Hulu this December.

Do not miss out on these 5 Hulu Releases this December (2023)

1) Fargo Season 5

Expand Tweet

Fargo is one of the most popular black comedy crime drama series, and the fifth season of the series premiered on Hulu on November 21, 2023. However, December will see the premiere of four new episodes of Season 5 of Fargo.

The series has seen numerous crimes handled by a diverse group of characters in various eras. Their only link is a connection to the Midwest of the United States. The most recent season follows a midwestern housewife (Juno Temple) as her past life comes back to haunt her. Episodes four, five, six, and seven will air on December 5th, December 12th, December 19th, and December 26th, respectively.

2) The Retirement Plan (2023)

Nicholas Cage had a successful year, and his film The Retirement Plan is set to premiere on Hulu on December 15, 2023.

Ashley (Ashley Greene) seeks help from her estranged father, Matt (Nicolas Cage), after she and her young daughter get involved with a criminal organization. Ashley soon realizes that her father is not the man she had assumed him to be. He has tactical survival abilities, which he uses to get them out of trouble.

3) Mob Land (2023)

John Travolta stars in this gritty crime film in the role of Sheriff Bodie Davis as he tries to prevent bloodshed in his town. In this grimy criminal drama, Shiloh Fernandez of Evil Dead plays Shelby Connors, a helpless man with a family to support.

When Shelby and his brother Trey (Kevin Dillon) decide to rob a local pill dealer, Clayton Minor (Stephen Dorff), a hitman for the New Orleans mafia, is informed. To force the brothers to come out of hiding, he goes after Shelby's wife and small girl. The film will premiere on Hulu on December 4, 2023.

4) It Lives Inside (2023)

One of the most anticipated films from this year is It Lives Inside. Teenage Samidha "Sam" (Megan Suri) battles her identity as a first-generation Indian-American while she attempts to adapt to Western culture.

Sam distances herself from Tamira, her childhood best friend, to fit in with her peers. Sam is embarrassed and destroys a glass jar given to her by Tamira, unleashing a ghost and jeopardizing the lives of everyone she cares about. The film will be available on Hulu on December 29 and is a must-watch!

5) Letterkenny Season 12

Letterkenny is a Hulu classic and season 12 of the popular series centered around the titular town in Ontario is set to be released on December 26. This is also going to be the final season of the long-running series.

The official synopsis reads:

"In the Letterkenny community, different groups and individuals land in odd situations as they constantly fight against each other."

All episodes of the season will be released on the same day.