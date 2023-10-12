5 best Edgar Allan Poe adaptations to watch after The Fall of the House of Usher

After The Fall of the House of Usher premiered on Netflix to thunderous response, many fans are now familiar with the gothic excellence of Edgar Allan Poe, on whose work Mike Flanagan based the series. Edgar Allan Poe is regarded as one of the greatest authors of all time and a central figure of Romanticism and Gothic fiction in the United States and American literature.

Apart from Flanagan's beautiful Netflix adaptation, which critics are already lauding as his best one yet (especially when the competition is not that easy), Edgar Allan Poe's works have often found home on the screens for a long time.

Here are five other great works of Edgar Allan Poe adapted for the screen over the many years.

Five Edgar Allan Poe adaptations to look out for after The Fall of the House of Usher

1) The Pit and the Pendulum (1961)

A defining tale by Poe given shape by Roger Corman, one of the finest filmmakers of the time, The Pit and the Pendulum is one of the most endearing works of literature adaptation that perfectly brings out everything that Poe's work stood for.

The 1961 film is often considered the best adaptation of the gothic author's works and continues to be one of the best-made.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"After his sister's sudden death, Francis insists on learning the truth about her demise. However, when his brother-in-law offers a vague explanation, Francis' probe leads him to a sinister mystery."

It stars Vincent Price and Barbara Steele in the leading roles.

2) The Tell-Tale Heart (1934)

This is one of Poe's most widely adapted short stories in cinema. Despite being adapted several times and in several forms, the 1934 adaptation by Brian Desmond Hurst, the earliest "talkie" version of the author's work, remains a classic that is hard to look past.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"A murderer (Norman Dryden) keeps hearing the heartbeat of his latest victim (John Kelt)."

3) The Black Cat (1934)

The Black Cat by Edgar G. Ulmer is still considered a horror classic and an underrated gem by most hardcore horror fans. Adapted from the short story of the same name, the film is both a faithful adaptation and a clever rebuilding of Edgar Allan Poe's imagination.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"On their honeymoon, Joan and Peter share meet Dr Vitus, a psychiatrist, and go to his home following an accident. However, trouble soon follows the couple."

It stars Bela Lugosi, David Manners, and Boris Karloff, among others.

4) The Plague in Florence (1919)

Made by the great Fritz Lang, The Plague in Florence is perhaps one of the most important adaptations of the author's work. Considered a landmark achievement in filmmaking, the silent drama was directed by Otto Rippert with a script from Lang, who would create history with his future works like Metropolis and M.

5) House of Usher (1960)

Rounding the list off is the previous adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's Fall of the House of Usher, titled simply House of Usher. Made by Roger Corman a year before he made The Pit and the Pendulum, this is one of the most famous adaptations of Poe's works.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Upon entering his fiancée's family mansion, a man discovers a savage family curse and fears that his future brother-in-law has entombed his bride-to-be prematurely."

House of Usher stars Vincent Price, Mark Damon, and Myrna Fahey.

