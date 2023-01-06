The Pale Blue Eye: Who plays Edgar Allen Poe in Netflix’s new thriller film? Meet Harry Melling

Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye stars actor Harry Melling as Edgar Allen Poe. Allen Poe assists lead detective Augustus Landor in investigating a series of murders that has shaken the United States Military Academy. Edgar Allen Poe is a renowned writer and poet, widely regarded as one of America's greatest literary icons.

After the film's limited theatrical release on December 23, 2022, Harry Melling won critical acclaim for his portrayal of the character in The Pale Blue Eye. Melling is a well-known actor well recognized for his roles in the iconic Harry Potter movies.

Harry Melling's other film and TV projects, role in The Pale Blue Eye, and more details explored

Harry Melling (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images/via IMDb)

Harry Melling was born in London. Melling reportedly developed an interest in acting at a very young age. Harry Potter fans will recognize Melling as the beloved Dudley Dursey from the titular fantasy film franchise. Melling was reportedly 10 years old when he starred in the first Harry Potter movie, and received high praise from critics for his performance.

Apart from the Harry Potter films, Harry Melling has worked extensively in theater. He's appeared in a number of revived versions of iconic plays like Mother Courage and her Children, Women Beware Women, and I Am a Camera, to name a few.

In 2018, Melling played the role of Harrison in the Coen Brothers' critically acclaimed film, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. He also received widespread critical acclaim for his performances in The Queen's Gambit and The Devil All the Time.

Harry Melling's other film and TV credits include Just William, Garrow's Law, His Dark Materials, and Please Baby Please, among many others. In The Pale Blue Eye, Melling plays a part that is both complex and fascinating, and he expertly embodies the poet's many facets. Regarding his role, Melling told Netflix's Tudum that,

''I thought, ‘What a great idea to take a historical truth and then to weave this Edgar Allan Poe narrative through that. And what better genre to choose than a detective story, seeing as Edgar was the godfather of the detective story.''

A quick look at The Pale Blue Eye plot and cast

The Pale Blue Eye, set in 1830, focuses on a brilliant, experienced detective who sets out to delve deep into a series of mysterious murders. Here's a short description of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a gray winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it's discovered that the young man's heart has been skillfully removed. Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), to solve the murder.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Stymied by the cadets' code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigors of the military and a penchant for poetry -- a young man named Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling).''

Christian Bale stars in the lead role, with Melling, Gillian Anderson, and many others portraying important supporting roles. The film received praise for its atmospheric style, intriguing storylines, and performances by the actors.

The Pale Blue Eye is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

