The Pale Blue Eye cast list and characters explored

Netflix's new film, The Pale Blue Eye, is set to air on the streaming platform on Friday, January 6, 2023. Set in the 19th century, the movie centers around a detective who's investigating several murders that took place at the United States Military Academy. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Netflix's YouTube channel:

''West Point, 1830. A world-weary detective is hired to discreetly investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case — a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe.''

The movie features Christian Bale in the titular role, and many others playing significant supporting roles. The Pale Blue Eye is helmed by the famous director, Scott Cooper.

The Pale Blue Eye cast list: Christian Bale, Harry Melling, and others to feature in the new Netflix thriller

1) Christian Bale as Augustus Landor

Christian Bale plays the lead role of Detective Augustus Landor in The Pale Blue Eye. Landor is an experienced detective trying to get to the bottom of a complicated case involving several murders. Bale looks phenomenal in this new avatar as he captures his character's existential angst and confusion with stunning ease.

Christian Bale has been a part of a number of iconic movies over the years, including The Prestige, Dark Knight, and The Machinist, to name a few.

2) Harry Melling as Edgar Allan Poe

Harry Melling (Image via IMDb)

Actor Harry Melling dons the role of Edgar Allan Poe in the new Netflix period thriller film. Allan Poe will assist Landor in his investigation and play an important role in the storyline. Melling looks impressive in the trailer and promises to deliver a satisfactory performance in the film.

Harry Potter fans will recognize Melling as Dudley Dursley. His other notable acting credits include The Queen's Gambit, Say Your Prayers, and more.

3) Gillian Anderson as Julia Marquis

Gillian Anderson stars as Julia Marquis in The Pale Blue Eye. Not many details about her character are known at this point, but fans can expect her to play a crucial role in the storyline. Anderson is an acclaimed actress who's essayed a number of memorable roles in several films and shows like The Crown, The Mighty Celt, and Viceroy's House, to name a few.

Apart from Christian Bale, Harry Melling, and Gillian Anderson, The Pale Blue Eye also features several others essaying crucial supporting/minor roles like:

Charlotte Gainsbourg as Patsy

Lucy Boynton as Lea Marquis

Toby Jones as Dr. Daniel Marquis

Harry Lawtey as Artemus Marquis

Simon McBurney as Captain Hitchcock

The official trailer for The Pale Blue Eye offers a peek into the mysterious and dark setting of the story. The visuals instantly hook you to the film as it takes viewers back to the 19th century with its atmospheric style. Fans can expect a compelling character-driven thriller that delves deep into some of the darkest truths about human existence.

You can watch The Pale Blue Eye on Netflix on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 3 am ET.

