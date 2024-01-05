Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo-hyun: Release date, airtime, plot, cast, and all you need to know

Starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, Queen of Tears is a highly anticipated forthcoming South Korean television drama scripted by Park Ji-eun. The show recounts a narrative of a newlywed couple going through a difficult time.

Prior to this, Kim Soo-hyun was seen as the lead of the popular drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020) which also starred Seo Yea-ji. Meanwhile, Lovestruck in the City famed actress Kim Ji-won will play the female protagonist in the upcoming drama.

Acclaimed as the master of romantic comedy with hits like My Love From The Star (2014) and The Producers (2015), the 35-year-old actor had taken a break from the limelight to complete his necessary duty in the South Korean military.

Moreover, the release date of the upcoming drama Queen of Tears (working title) is set for March 2024 on tvN and Netflix, where it will air every Saturday and Sunday at 21:20 (KST).

Kim Soo-hyun will return to the silver screen after 10 months

Queen of Tears (working title) on tvN marks his first appearance for viewers in three years. Exhibiting exceptional acting prowess in Coupang Play's inaugural original series One Day in 2021, he garnered much attention for his latest project.

Furthermore, Kim Soo-hyun is one of the most highly decorated South Korean actors, with accolades including four Baeksang Arts Awards, two Grand Bell Awards, and one Blue Dragon Film Award.

Queens Group is a conglomerate that owns a group of companies, and Baek Hyun-woo—played by Kim Soo-hyun—is the company's legal director. Baek Hyun-woo is the most prosperous and talented individual to have come from Yongdu-ri, the village where he was born and raised, and hence he is also the community's honor.

Additionally, the daughter of the chaebol family that owns and operates the magnanimous Queens Group, Hong Hae-in—played by Kim Ji-won—is the wife of Baek Hyun-woo. The Queens Department Store refers to her as the "Arrogant Queen."

Fans are extremely delirious to see the popular South Korean actress Kim Ji-won play the main role of Hong Hae-in, the chaebol heiress. Kim Ji-won is another well-known face to Netflix viewers; she played the lead in several famous Korean dramas such as Mr. Sunshine (2018), Arthdal Chronicles (2019), Lovestruck in the City (2020-2021), and My Liberation Notes (2022).

She was also nominated for the Baeksang Arts Awards in the category of Best Actress - Television for her impeccable acting in My Liberation Notes which also starred Lee Min-ki, Son Suk-ku, and actress Lee El as the lead cast.

Nevertheless, fans are thrilled to see two heavyweights from the Korean entertainment industry who have won several awards for their acting prowess in the upcoming drama Queen of Tears.

More about the cast of the much-anticipated tvN drama Queen of Tears

South Korean actors Kwak Dong-yeon and Park Sung-hoon also made it to the final cast lineup of the forthcoming drama Queen of Tears. Kwak Dong-yeon is hailed for his roles in popular dramas such as Vincenzo and Big Mouth while Park Sung-hoon was lauded for his stellar performance in the 2022 Netflix Korean drama My Glory.

Here are the remaining cast lineup for the upcoming K-drama as follows:

Na Young-hee as Kim Seon-hwa

Kim Joo-Ryoung as Secretary/Butler

Kim Jung-nan

Kim Gab-soo as Hong Man-dae

Lee Joo-bin as Cheon Da-hye

Lee Mi-sook as Mo Seul-hee

Jung Jin-young as Hong Beom-jun

Yoon Bo-mi as Secretary Na

Jung Ji-hwan as Baek Hyun’s Secretary

Jeon Bae-soo

Park Jung-pyo

Park Yoon-hee

Lee Soo-ji as Bang-sil

Kim Do-hyun

Kim Dong-ha as Baek Ho-yeol

Kim Geon as Baek Hoyeol (Young)

The Wellmade Production team collaborated with star writer Park Ji-eun, who penned My Love from the Star—which also starred Kim Soo-hyun—and Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, starring famous K-drama Crash Landing on You, Sweet Home, My Holo Love, and other well-known Netflix programs.

Furthermore, director Jang Young-woo, who was involved in Crash Landing on You, and co-director Kim Hee-won, who directed Vincenzo, have also contributed int the upcoming project.

Queen of Tears is set to be the comeback project for the South Korean superstar Kim Soo-hyun after he completed his mandatory military service. He will be returning to the silver screen after a hiatus of 18 months and fans are beyond thrilled to see the refined actor work his charm once again for which he is hailed as the "Korean Wave Star" in his nation.