Seo Ye-jin and Hyun Bin’s estimated net worth stands at a whopping $41 million combined as per GQ India

On November 6, 2023, GQ India reported that South Korean A-list star Hyun Bin's net worth is projected to be $21 million citing the Economic Times as the source. Meanwhile, his wife and a South Korean superstar by her merit, Son Ye-jin is considered to be worth $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Consequently, the two have a combined net worth that exceeds $41 million.

Furthermore, as reported on the Korea Portal website, Son Ye-jin allegedly made up to US$500,000 for a movie and around US$42,000 for an episode in the 2000s when she had just made her way into the entertainment industry. Today, she earns more than double that amount, making US$108,000 for each episode while Hyun Bin receives $113,000 for each K-drama episode.

In South Korea, the two are also referred to as the commercial films King and Queen. As cited by Koreaboo, Son Ye-jin makes between $367,000 and $440,000 (which pertains to INR 3.66 crore), and Hyun Bin makes between $515,000 and $587,00 (roughly INR 4 crore - 4.89 crore) every year from sponsorships.

The South Korean heartthrob Son Ye-jin is associated with luxury brands like Valentino, Pandora, and Piaget, among many others, while her husband Hyun Bin has been the face of premium businesses like Omega, Tom Ford Beauty, Loro Piana, and more.

The King and Queen of the South Korean film industry—Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are also a real estate power couple in the country

South Korean stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot on March 31, 2022. After their opulent wedding, Hyun Bin had been reported to have moved into the star couple's love nest in 2020—a magnificent apartment in Walkerhill Podoville housing complex valued at $4.3 million (about INR 35.80 crore).

Meanwhile, the South China Morning Post estimates that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have a combined real estate valuation of $27 million (about INR 224.88 crore) apart from their joint net worth which stands at a whopping $41 million.

Furthermore, the 2,600-square-foot Walkerhill Podoville housing complex location is in Achiul Village in Guri, Gyeonggi province, which is closer to Seoul. The Crash Landing On You star couple's abode in Guri, Gyeonggi-do, was first observed on the entertainment show Free Doctor on tvN in May 2023.

Situated in Guri, Gyeonggi province, close to Seoul, in the environmentally conscious neighborhood of Achiul Village, this elegantly designed home boasts a rooftop garden, expansive interior areas, floor-to-ceiling windows, and skylights—all while preserving an exceptionally high degree of seclusion.

On top of that, the Crash Landing on You famed actress allegedly paid about $4 million in cash for a six-story building that year for $14.4 million (around INR 119.89 crore) in Seoul's Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu neighborhood. The South China Morning Post claims that the Thirty-Nine famed actress's building's monthly rent stands at $40,000 approximately.

The actress has reportedly listed it for $22.8 million for sale on July 2023. She stands to gain $10.6 million approximately in profit if it is sold. Internet users commend the pair for having sound financial principles in addition to their substantial acting career earnings.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's love story from reel to real made the world swoon over them

Together, they grabbed the hearts of countless fans worldwide and shot to international fame when they worked on the 2019–20 Korean drama serial Crash Landing On You at the start of the epidemic. The two actors previously worked together on the 2018 film The Negotiation.

The pair's blockbuster drama series, Crash Landing on You, served as a sign of their endearing chemistry and amazing visual appeal, but for many, their marriage was a long time coming.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, meanwhile, appeared in the extremely popular K-drama Crash Landing on You, a tvN series that ran from December 2019 to February 2020. After playing lovers in the drama, the two started dating and were married in 2022. In November of the same year, they had their first child.

Before tying the knot, Son Ye-jin's last K-drama project for the time being was Thirty-Nine where she starred as the lead alongside Jeon Mi-do who is famous for Hospital Playlist, and Kim Ji-hyun who shot to fame with her role in the famous K-drama D.P. Additionally, Thirty-Nine also starred Kim Tae-ho, Lee Moo-saeng, and Yeon Woo-jin as the love interest of the three leading ladies.

In the meantime, the South Korean actor has released two action-packed films Confidential Assignment 2: International (2022) and The Point Man (2023), and has been heavily promoting them. Besides, Son Ye-jin had taken a brief break from her acting career as the star couple became parents to a baby boy in the latter part of November 2022.

Expand Tweet

However, after taking a brief sabbatical to commemorate her marriage and pregnancy, Korean actress Son Ye-jin recently made her public return at the Valentino Fall-Winter 2023 fashion show in Paris in August 2023. She also worked with the Maison on a Harper's Bazaar Korea photo shoot in which she donned items that are from the Black Tie line of the Italian luxury brand.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Son Ye-jin to make her official comeback in the acting realm as it has been almost two years since she went on a hiatus after her marriage.