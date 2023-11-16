"WE'RE SO PROUD OF YOU:" Fans celebrate as Kim Seon-ho bags New Male actor award at 59th Grand Bell Awards

On November 15, 2023, Korean drama actor Kim Seon-ho clinched the New Male Actor award at the 59th Grand Bell Awards held at the Gyeonggi Arts Center Grand Theater and Convention Hall.

Presented by the Motion Pictures Association of Korea every year, the Grand Bell Awards aim to honor artists for their contributions to films. The event was hosted by Cha In-pyo and Jang Do-yeon.

Upon learning that the Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor had attended the event and secured the Best New Actor award for his film The Childe, fans swiftly took to social media to express their excitement.

One user proudly stated that they were thrilled about the actor's latest achievement:

"He is so loved": Fans flex about Kim Seon-ho's latest milestone

Kim Seon-ho made his much-awaited debut on the silver screen with his film, The Childe, where he chronicled the role of an antagonist for the first time.

When the movie aired, the actor received praise from fans globally who couldn't stop swooning over the actor's character in the noir film.

As the winner for the New Male Actor was announced, Kim Seon-ho, in an all-black ensemble suit, went on stage and hugged the hosts of the show.

While delivering his acceptance speech, the actor showcased his humility by bowing down (an expression of respect in South Korea).

He stated in his speech:

"First of all, I would like to thank Director Park Hoon-jung and CEO Jang Kyung-in for extending their hand so I can make this movie. Thank you also to all the staff, actors, and everyone involved who worked hard for this movie. I would also like to thank the organizers & juries of the Grand Bell Film Awards for the opportunity so that I can win this Best New Actor Award."

He further stated:

"To the audience who loved our The Childe and to everyone who is supporting me, my fans, I love you. It was my first time doing a movie, and as expected and it's made through the hard work and passion of everyone involved. I was happy that we were able to spend that time together and it was such an honor!"

Kim Seon-ho further expressed his gratitude towards his parents, where he used the word dad twice instead of mom. He expressed with a smile that he was nervous and stated:

"Lastly, thank you so much to my parents, to my dad & dad, to my mom & dad. It's because I'm nervous. To my dad & mom, thank you!"

Take a look at how fans reacted as the Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor bagged the Best New Actor award at the aforementioned award ceremony.

Fans on social media noted that the actor has been sweeping awards left and right as Kim Seon-ho has previously won awards at the Buil Film Awards and Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Meanwhile, Kim Seon-ho is in talks to star in the upcoming Hong Sister's drama Can You Translate this Love?