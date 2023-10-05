"He's been through hell and back": Seonhohadas rejoice as Kim Seon-ho bags Best New Actor for The Childe at 2023 Buil Film Awards

Kim Seon-ho won the Best New Actor award for his role as the antagonist in The Childe at the 2023 Buil Film Awards on October 5, 2023. The Award ceremony was held at the Signiel Busan Grand Ballroom in Haeundae-gu, Busan, South Korea. Presented by the Hwaseung Group, the Buil Film Awards is one of South Korea's prestigious awards ceremonies. It is known for honoring incredible talents in the film industry through various award categories.

In the 32nd edition of the Buil Film Awards, actor Kim Seon-ho emerged as the New Actor of the Year and claimed the award. As the star from Hometown Cha Cha Cha received this much-anticipated accolade, his fans, known as Seonhohadas, were overjoyed.

They took to social media to describe how much Kim Seon-ho had endured in past years. He dealt with unwarranted hate because of false allegations and animosity from his ex-girlfriend, who sought revenge for her own desires. When they heard about the news, fans claimed that the actor had risen from all the obstacles he faced. Praising Kim Seon-ho, one fan said that they couldn't articulate how proud they were of the actor.

Fans celebrate Kim Seon-ho's newest feat on social media

Kim Seon-ho won the New Actor Award at the Buil Film Awards for his debut role in the noir film The Childe. He portrayed an antagonist for the first time in the film and received worldwide praise from fans. As they watched the actor the award, Seonhohadas believed that he truly deserved it due to his acting skills honed over the years. Fans said they hoped to see Kim Seon-ho win more awards and continue entertaining them with new dramas and movies that leave a lasting impact.

They were elated to see HD photos of EXO's D.O who also won an award at the event and watching the two idols standing together made them ecstatic.

As the actor made his entrance on the red carpet of the Buil Film Awards, fans admired his appearance and his outfit. The actor was dressed in a black tuxedo from DOLCE & GABBANA Wool Martini-fit, with a white shirt and bow tie.

Fans couldn't stop gushing over his look at the Buil Film Awards 2023 and loved the way he carried himself on the stage. Some even said that he radiated a positive smile and confidence that warmed those around him.

When the hosts announced his name for the Best New Actor award, the actor stepped onto the stage and delivered a heartfelt speech. As translated by the user seonho_myhihyu on X, he stated:

"Thank you! I'm delighted, and it's such an honor to receive this award, which can only be won once in a lifetime. I'm actually very nervous to be here right now, so I'll quickly express my gratitude to the people I'm thankful for and step off the stage. To the person who led 'The Childe,' a fantastic director who is like a big brother to me, offering encouragement and advice."

Kim Seon-ho also expressed his thanks to the director of the film, Park Hoon-jung, and the New Studio as well as the New CEO Jang Kyung-ik.

"As a new movie actor, I have many shortcomings, but I'm very grateful to all the staff and actors of the movie 'The Childe' who always had smiles during filming," he added.

Kim Seon-ho continued by expressing his gratitude to Seonhohadas. He said that he was grateful that he could go on their journey with his fans.

"All the moments we shared together, I was genuinely happy, and it's truly an honor. Thank you so much to all the fans who consistently support me, enabling me to stand here right now," the actor said.

He went on to thank everyone who watched his film The Childe before telling them he loved his fans. The actor concluded by thanking his family and his parents noting that he loved them all.

Kim Seon-ho is currently in talks to star in the upcoming drama Can This Love Be Translated, alongside Go Youn-jun.