"The unexpected pairing": K-drama fans excited as Go Youn-jung reportedly in talks to star in Hong Sisters drama alongside Kim Seon-ho

On September 21, 2023, the South Korean media outlet STARNEWS reported that Go Youn-jung is reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming Hong Sisters drama, Can This Love Be Translated?. Previously, Kim Seon-ho was reportedly in talks to star in the aforementioned drama. In response to the outlet's report, Go Youn-jung's agency, MAA, stated that the actress had received the casting offer and is currently reviewing it.

As soon as the news about Go Youn-jung casting came to light, fans were excited about the pairing and wished they would accept the roles soon. For some, it was unexpected because they had never thought of the pairing before. Needless to say, fans are still happy to see Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung coming together for Can This Love Be Translated?

Fans want Go Youn-jung and Kim Seon-ho to accept the casting offer

Can This Love Be Translated? is the project of the well-renowned Hong Sisters, known for dramas like Hotel Del Luna, Alchemy of Souls season one and two, and The Master's Sun, among others. Han So-hee was previously reported to have received the casting offer, but it seems like the actress has rejected it.

Fans want Go Youn-jung and Kim Seon-ho to confirm the casting offer as they are worried that the project may never turn into reality given the circumstances where the casting hasn't been finalized for a long time.

Many fans are also looking at the positive side, firmly believing that the actress will be able to carry out her character properly, and watching her onscreen chemistry with Kim Seon-ho will be a delight for fans as well.

Check out how fans are reacting to Kim Seon-ho and the Alchemy of Souls actress's casting news:

Given that Han So-hee seems to have rejected the casting offer, social media has gone into an intense debate about why the casting lineup for Can This Love Be Translated? gets canceled every single time. Now, fans only want to hear about confirmation news.

The two actors have been gaining momentum in the K-drama community for their versatile projects. Kim Seon-ho is widely praised for his antagonist role in the film The Childe. He was last seen in Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

Meanwhile, Go Youn-jung is famous for projects like Law School and Alchemy of Souls. She has recently finished the smash-hit Disney+ drama Moving, which garnered her more fans. She is now confirmed to appear in the spin-off of the Hospital Playlist series titled A Life of a Resident That Will Be Wise Someday.

Can This Love Be Translated? delves into the love story between a woman interpreter and a man. Both have different perspectives regarding love. The series will be helmed by director Yoo Young-eun, known for projects like How To Buy a Friend, Bloody Heart, and more.

No release date or filming schedule has been released for Can This Love Be Translated? yet.