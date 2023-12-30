“It's wildly inappropriate”: Disney’s children book based on the movie “Alien” sparks backlash online

Disney, the American multinational mass media and entertainment company has come under fire for announcing the release of an illustrated children's book based on the Alien film franchise. The book is scheduled to arrive next year.

The 20th Century Studios is turning Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi horror movie into a book called A Is For Alien: An ABC Book.

The film contains several gory scenes that are not fit to be watched by underage children and a book depicting the story of said storyline has ruffled a lot of feathers online.

The picture book will teach young readers the alphabet with illustrations of Ellen Ripley, played by Sigourney Weaver, and her companions on the Nostromo. It is currently available for pre-order and is set to release on July 9, 2024, as per Metro.

Disclaimer: The article may show disturbing scenes and pictures from a horror movie. Readers' discretion is advised.

Disney set to release A Is For Alien: An ABC Book next year, leaves netizens concerned

Disney is in the works of creating and releasing an alphabet book for kindergarteners, only the book is about the movie Alien. The 1979 sci-fi horror is a rated 18 movie with the Motion Pictures Association stating it is too intense for younger viewers due to monster violence, and adult language.

The movie follows the crew of a spacecraft, Nostromo, which intercepts a distress signal from a planet and sets out to investigate it. As per Newsweek, things go awry and horror ensues as the crew members are attacked by an alien that later invades their ship. The Alien movie soon led to a franchise, with five other films having since been released.

The movie contains gory scenes like when the alien Xenomorph, who is portrayed as a terrifying, drooling endoparasitoid extraterrestrial species, bursts out of somebody’s chest. Many netizens are horrified as well as curious about how Disney plans to turn the horror show into a delightful alphabet book.

Despite the widespread criticism, some seemed excited about the book:

Little Golden Books and Penguin Random House are helping Disney to turn the movie into a children's book. The description of the book on the Penguin Random House website reads:

"Follow Ripley and the rest of the Nostromo crew on a space adventure that introduces the alphabet from A to Z. With fun illustrations, this light-hearted reimagining of the iconic movie Alien will delight fans young and old, as well as Little Golden Book collectors through the universe."

Criticism aside, judging by the cover, the illustrators have done a decent job of making the alien as adorable as possible, with the Xenomorph’s razor-sharp teeth rounded down to little chompers in a friendly smile. The creature's sharp fingernails have been turned into three stubby little digits, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Disney, which is the home of the Alien franchise, acquired 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) in 2019. The studio has big plans for the series for its 45th anniversary next year, as per Metro. Along with A Is For Alien: An ABC Book, which is set to release in 2024, fans will also get Alien: Romulus, the first cinematic entry since 2017’s Alien: Covenant. The film releases on August 16, 2024.

The Little Golden Book has adopted other movie franchises for their books in the past, including Star Wars, Ghostbusters, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.