5 feel-good romantic K-dramas to binge-watch on Christmas

With Christmas right around the corner, feel-good romantic K-dramas add great ornaments to the festive day. There's no doubt that K-dramas have mastered making our hearts flutter with their undeniably swoon-worthy plots, and there's no better time than Christmas to revisit these shows that made us feel warm during these chilly days.

From high-school romance nostalgia to simplistic town-side love stories, there's quite an abundance of feel-good romantic K-dramas that fans can't get enough of. Whether a marathon with your family or a binge-watch with your partner, these shows can effortlessly light up the day. While Reply 1988 will take you back to the days of first love and teenage friendship, Our Beloved Summer will let you appreciate the aspects of adulting.

5 feel-good romantic K-dramas to add to your watchlist for Christmas 2023

1) Our Beloved Summer

Released in 2021, the first on the list of feel-good romantic K-dramas is Our Beloved Summer. Starring Choi Woo-shik and Kim Da-mi, the story revolves around two high school classmates who fall in love through a documentary they were made to star in.

While their relationship eventually dissolves after a few years, the sequel to the viral documentary brings them back, reviving their love for each other.

2) When The Weather is Fine

Starring Park Min-young and Seo Kangjoon, the 2020 show stands next in line with feel-good romantic K-dramas. Following a set of unfortunate events, a woman decides to go back to her hometown.

There, she crosses paths with a bookstore owner, and as they both try to get away from the harsh reality of life, they're rather warmed by each other's presence, letting love inevitably blossom between them. The series, which was adapted from a novel called I'll Go to You When the Weather Is Fine by Lee Do-woo, talks about healing past wounds with new-found love.

3) Weightlifting Fairy, Kim Bok-joo

Another high-school-themed show on the list of feel-good romantic K-dramas is Weightlifting Fairy, Kim Bok-joo. Released in 2016, the show brings together the two significant faces of the K-drama industry, Nam Joo-hyuk and Lee Sung-kyung.

The K-drama revolves around a female weightlifter who develops a crush on a doctor. However, her reconnecting with her childhood friend, a professional swimmer, not only showcases a warmer version of falling in love but also motivates her to achieve her dreams.

4) Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Starring Kim Seon-ho and Shin Min-a, the 2021 K-drama adds another warm ornament to the list of feel-good romantic K-dramas. The show revolves around a dentist who opens up her clinic in a seaside village.

While her initial encounter with the popular handyman takes a bumpy road due to their contrasting personalities, their relationship gradually takes a swoon-worthy turn.

5) Reply 1988

The last on the list is the 2015 series starring Park Bo-gum, Hyeri, Ryu Jun-yeol, Go Kyung-pyo, Sung Dong-il, Ra Mi-ran, Lee Mi-yeon, and various others.

The show takes the audience back to a time before the creation of the internet and showcases the warming and close-knit relationship between the families living in the same neighborhood. As it goes back and forth between heartwrenching and swoon-worthy events, it easily stands as the perfect rollercoaster ride for this Christmas.

With a handful of feel-good romantic K-dramas waiting for you to binge-watch, all that's needed is some sweet treats and warm drinks.