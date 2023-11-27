Is Ahn Hyo-seop exempted from mandatory military service? Details explored

Celebrated K-drama star Ahn Hyo-seop was recently exempted from Korean military service due to valid reasons. This news came broke on November 27, 2023. The actor is currently 28 years of age and was meant to complete his compulsory military service by the age of 30 as per the rules of his nation.

After wrapping up the shoot of his drama, A Time Called You, the actor was ready to enlist. However, certain circumstances have caused Hyo-seop to continue in the show business without any break.

K-drama actor Ahn Hyo-seop exempted from Korean military

South Korea's compulsory military service is a fundamental aspect of the country's national defense and has been an integral part of its societal structure for decades. Enacted in response to the ever-present threat from North Korea, the conscription system plays a crucial role in maintaining the nation's security.

Male citizens aged 18 to 30 are obligated to serve approximately 18 to 22 months in the military. While there have been discussions about potential revisions to the service duration, this timeframe remains the norm.

As this rule applies to every Korean male, it naturally applies to all male celebrities as well, as there are no special arrangements for them.

With him having held a fan meeting quite recently, everyone was expecting Hyo-seop to enlist in the military. However later, everyone including the fans, realised that he is not eligible to serve in the Korean military, since he is a Canadian of Korean ethnicity.

Though born in Korea and to Korean parents, Ahn Hyo-seop has spent most of his life in Canada and holds Canadian citizenship. He was cast under JYP after he was selected at the auditions held by JYP entertainment at his high school in Canada, at the age of 16. Despite his talents in dancing and singing, Ahn Hyo-seop chose acting.

Due to being a Canadian, though of Korean ethnicity, the Business Proposal star was exempted from serving in the South Korean military.

This news however came as a delight to the fans of the star, who were relieved to hear the news about his continuation in the entertainment industry without any stoppage.

Ahn Hyo-seop's upcoming endeavours include a movie named Omniscent Reader's Viewpoint, which will also be his first ever film project since debut. This drama includes a star-studded line-up with BLACKPINK Jisoo, Lee Min-ho, Park Ho-san, Shin Seung-ho, Chae Soo-bin, Jung Sung-il, Nana. He will also make an immediate comeback to show business this coming December 14, 2023, in Philippines to attend the Asia Artist Awards.