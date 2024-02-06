“It’s so over”: Fans in a frenzy as rumors about GODIVA event being Song Kang’s last public appearance before enlistment run wild

On the afternoon of February 6, 2024, news broke that actor Song Kang, known for his recent role in the drama My Demon, is preparing to enlist in the military. On the same day, the star attended an event for the GODIVA brand, rumored to be his final public appearance before enlistment.

During the event, media personnel requested the actor to pose in a salute posture, sparking speculation among fans about his imminent military service. Shortly after, news sources also reported the same, leaving fans overwhelmed as they come to terms with bidding a temporary farewell to their beloved star.

"Serve well": fans extend their best wishes for Song Kang ahead of his confirmed military enlistment

GODIVA, the renowned gourmet brand specializing in chocolates and related delicacies, welcomed actor Song Kang as its newest ambassador on January 24, 2024. Just days after the announcement of his ambassadorship, he surprised fans by working as a part-timer at a GODIVA café in Seoul.

Many fans flocked to catch a glimpse of the beloved actor before his impending military enlistment, which was confirmed nearly 12 days later.

Following the global success of his recent drama, My Demon, co-starring actress Kim Yoo-jung, both fans and Song Kang himself deemed it an opportune moment for him to fulfill his mandatory military service before embarking on another successful project.

Rumors about his enlistment had been circulating for some time, fueled by TikTok videos made by fans speculating about his departure due to the completion of his dramas and his approaching 29th birthday. Although initially unconfirmed, these fan assumptions were later validated.

Hints regarding Song Kang's possible enlistment surfaced when he took a holiday after wrapping up My Demon. His heartfelt message to fans upon concluding the drama hinted at an upcoming departure, leaving fans emotionally prepared but not expecting it to be so soon.

“As with all my works, I filmed 'My Demon' with happy memories, and I am always grateful for the love it received. I am happy and thankful for the memories created during the long period of about 7 months. I will treasure the affection, support, and interest sent by the viewers and fans. I hope you will remember and love 'My Demon' for a long time. Thank you!"

On February 6, 2024, "My Daily" Reporter Han Hyuk-seung officially confirmed the star's enlistment plans after he attended the GODIVA chocolate brand's event at Socheo-dong store in Seoul. As the actor posed with chocolate packages in a salute pose, fans sensed the seriousness of the moment, which was subsequently confirmed by official news sources.

Some fans speculated that he might enlist as soon as the day after, February 7.

While this marks an emotional period for fans, they are determined to support and cherish Song Kang as he begins this new chapter.

While Song Kang serves in the military, viewers can still anticipate the release of another popular drama featuring him, namely Sweet Home 3. The recent release of season 2 has defined the Song Kang as an artist and earned him global acclaim. This indicates that the star has prepared some iconic content for fans to enjoy during his absence.