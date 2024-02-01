"THEY ARE SO BACK": Fans go wild as Netflix drops "Sweet Home 3" preview starring Lee Do-hyun, Song Kang, Go Min-si, and more

Netflix dropped its first official preview of Sweet Home 3, starring South Korean actors Lee Do-hyun, Song Kang, and Go Min-si, among others, on February 1, 2024. The star-studded cast of the highly anticipated drama franchise has amassed its own fanbase.

Interestingly, while season 2 was released on December 1, 2023, it did not have Lee Do-hyun actively partaking in the second instalment. With the preview release of season 2, fans and viewers of the Sweet Home franchise rejoiced to see the comeback of Lee Do-hyun's character as Lee Eun-hyeok.

Previously, Sweet Home 2 showed the post-apocalyptic Korean monster sequentially making a comeback. While Bamseom HQ conducted vaccine development trials, specific infectees like Cha Hyun-su (Song Kang) were being hunted. However, Hyun-su was not ready to give up easily, especially since he now had to work with the terrifying Pyeon Sang-wook (Lee Jin-uk).

"LEE EUN-HYEOK IS OFFICIALLY BACK": Fans cheer to see Lee Do-hyun's character make an interesting comeback in the upcoming Sweet Home 3

With the conclusion of Sweet Home 2's broadcast run, the franchise is preparing for the 2024 debut of the season finale. Sweet Home 2 received the recognition it deserved and critics hailed it as one of the finest post-apocalyptic series. Now, with the promise of Sweet Home 3 being released sometime in summer 2024, the latest preview of the upcoming season has got fans all riled up.

The monster mythology in Sweet Home is something fans have only begun to gain insight into. A deeper understanding of their creation, drives, and limitations may be explored in Sweet Home 3. Season 2 left viewers hanging over Lee Eun-hyuk's (played by Lee Do-hyun) existence, from the mystery involving Yi Kyung's daughter to Chief Ji and Sergeant Tak disclosing each other's secrets.

Hence, fans were thrilled to see Do-hyun—famed for his lead roles in The Glory and Good Bad Mother—return as one of the infected humans who turns into a monster. However, it is uncertain whether Do-hyun's character really transforms into a monster like Song Kang's or he will add a bigger plot twist to the much-anticipated Sweet Home 3.

Fans have expressed their excitement and massive enthusiasm over the latest preview release and took to Twitter, cheering Lee Do-hyun's return, alongside Song Kang, Go Min-si, and Lee Jin-uk, in the final part of the enticing series.

Alongside the star-studded lineup continuing from its preceding season, Sweet Home 3 will also feature the renowned actor Oh Jung-se (Revenant), who plays the role of Dr. Lim, and Lee Si-young (Zombieverse), who depicts Seo Yi-kyung. Lee Jin-uk (Voice) portrays Pyeon Sang-wook, also known as Jung Ui-myeong, as a parasitic monster human (MH) living within Sang-wook's body.

Yu Oh-seong (Welcome To Samdal-ri) will appear in the role of Crow Platoon commander Master Sergeant Tak In-hwan. Meanwhile, Park Jin-young (Dream High) will feature as Private Park Chan-yeong and Kim Shin-rock (Hellbound) as Chief Ji.

The finale of season 2 has heightened anticipation for the forthcoming Sweet Home 3, which will highlight the main arc of Lee Do-hyun's character. Moreover, fans are eager to know what happens to Seo Yi-kyung (Lee Si-young), who turns into a half-monster by the end of season 2, and her daughter who was born as a monster to the human Seo Yi-kyung.